Technology News
loading

Elon Musk's Twitter Faces Lawsuit for Mass Layoffs: Here's All You Need to Know About WARN Act

Twitter's is facing lawsuit that claims the layoffs violate the WARN Act and a similar California law.

By Reuters |  Updated: 5 November 2022 00:05 IST
Elon Musk's Twitter Faces Lawsuit for Mass Layoffs: Here's All You Need to Know About WARN Act

Photo Credit: Reuters

WARN Act needs businesses with 100, more employees to provide 60 days' notice before engaging in layoffs

Highlights
  • Employers can provide workers with 60 days of severance pay under WARN
  • WARN Act imposes penalties of $500 per violation per day
  • The lawsuit was filed in San Francisco federal court late on Thursday

Twitter has begun laying off employees under its new owner, Elon Musk. The San Francisco-based social media giant is expected to terminate up to 3,700 people — half of its workforce — on Friday, according to internal plans reviewed by Reuters this week. Twitter is already facing a proposed class action claiming the layoffs are imminent and will violate US and California laws if employees are not given advance notice or severance pay.

What does US law require?

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs. The law defines mass layoffs as those affecting at least 500 employees during a 30-day period, or at least 50 employees if layoffs impact at least one-third of a company's workforce. Employers can provide workers with 60 days of severance pay in lieu of giving notice.

What are the penalties for violating the WARN Act?

An employer found to have violated the WARN Act can be ordered to give laid-off workers 60 days of back pay. The law also imposes penalties of $500 (nearly Rs. 41,000) per violation per day. Comparable laws in California and other states impose similar penalties.

What has Twitter been accused of?

The lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court late on Thursday claims Twitter locked employees out of their accounts on Thursday, signaling that they will soon lose their jobs. One of the five named plaintiffs, who is based in California, says he was terminated on November 1 without notice or severance pay. It was not clear if Twitter is paying severance to workers who lose their jobs. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit claims the layoffs violate the WARN Act and a similar California law. The plaintiffs say they are concerned that Twitter will ask workers targeted for layoffs to sign releases waiving their ability to sue in exchange for modest severance pay.

Have other Elon Musk-run companies been sued under the WARN Act?

Tesla was sued in Texas federal court in June for allegedly violating the WARN Act through an abrupt nationwide purge of its workforce, including 500 layoffs at a factory in Sparks, Nevada. The law firm behind that case, Boston-based Lichten & Liss-Riordan, also represents the Twitter workers who sued on Thursday. The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tesla has said it was merely "right-sizing" by firing poorly performing workers and not engaging in layoffs that required advance notice.

Last month, a federal judge said Tesla workers must pursue their claims in private arbitration rather than court. The same issue could arise in the lawsuit against Twitter, as more than half of private-sector US workers have signed agreements to arbitrate employment-related legal disputes.

Has there been an increase in WARN Act litigation?

Employers faced a spike in lawsuits brought under the WARN Act and state laws during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many businesses abruptly shuttered or terminated many of their employees. Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Hertz Corp, restaurant chain Hooters and Florida hotel operator Rosen Hotels and Resorts all settled WARN Act lawsuits over pandemic-related layoffs. Rosen settled claims by 3,600 workers for $2.3 million (nearly Rs. 18 crore) and Enterprise agreed to pay $175,000 (nearly Rs. 1.5 crore) to nearly 1,000 workers. Hertz and Hooters paid undisclosed sums.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Is the Redmi Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Twitter layoffs, WARN ACT
Elon Musk Fires Twitter’s Ethical AI Team, Sacked Employees Confirm Layoffs Through Tweets
NASA Rolls Out SLS Rocket to Launch Pad in Florida 10 Days Before Artemis I Launch
Featured video of the day
Nothing Ear Stick: Good, Bad And The Verdict
Advertisement

Related Stories

Elon Musk's Twitter Faces Lawsuit for Mass Layoffs: Here's All You Need to Know About WARN Act
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung India Sells Smartphones Worth Rs. 14,400 Crore During Festive Season
  2. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  3. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
  4. Elon Musk Fires Twitter’s Ethical AI Team, Sacked Employees Confirm Layoffs
  5. Got a New Windows Laptop? Install All Essential Apps in One Click
  6. How to Delete All Offline Videos at Once From the YouTube App
  7. Audible Launches Over 100 Free Audiobook Titles on Alexa
  8. Google Maps Now Lets You Follow Local Guides for Recommendations
  9. Google Opinion Rewards App Is Now Available in Thailand
  10. Indians Can Now Receive Money via Google Pay From US
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Rolls Out SLS Rocket to Launch Pad in Florida 10 Days Before Artemis I Launch
  2. Elon Musk's Twitter Faces Lawsuit for Mass Layoffs: Here's All You Need to Know About WARN Act
  3. Elon Musk Fires Twitter’s Ethical AI Team, Sacked Employees Confirm Layoffs Through Tweets
  4. Google, Facebook, Big Tech Should Pay for Network Costs, Suggest EU Telcos
  5. Switch Mobility Appoints Mahesh Babu as CEO After Andy Palmer Resigns
  6. Samsung India Sells Smartphones Worth Rs. 14,400 Crore During Festive Season
  7. PayPal Shares Dropped Nearly 6 Percent as Company Warned About Bleak Holiday Quarter
  8. Elon Musk Blames Activist Groups Pressurising Advertisers for "Massive" Drop in Twitter's Revenue
  9. MoneyGram Will Let US Users Trade, Sell and Buy Crypto on Mobile App
  10. Twitter India Fires Majority Employees From Engineering, Sales, Communications Teams Under Mass Layoffs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.