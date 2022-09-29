Technology News
loading

Facebook Must Pay Compensation to Rohingyas Over Online Hate Speech Campaign, Amnesty International Says

In a US complaint, filed last December in California, the home state of Facebook, Rohingya refugees are seeking $150 billion (roughly Rs. 12,27,000 crore) in damages.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 29 September 2022 11:27 IST
Facebook Must Pay Compensation to Rohingyas Over Online Hate Speech Campaign, Amnesty International Says

The NGO urged Facebook to undertake "proactive human rights due diligence"

Highlights
  • The violence was ramped up by Facebook's algorithms
  • Three legal suits have been lodged against Facebook
  • The company has forged partnerships with several media companies

Facebook should pay reparations to the hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas forced from their homes in Myanmar in a campaign exacerbated by rampant online hate speech, Amnesty International said in a report Thursday.

The Rohingyas, a mainly Muslim minority, were targeted by Myanmar's military rulers in 2017 and driven into neighbouring Bangladesh, where they have since lived in sprawling refugee camps.

Victims' associations and rights advocates say the violence was ramped up by Facebook's algorithms, saying they play up extremist content that encourages harmful disinformation and hate speech.

"Many Rohingya tried to report anti-Rohingya content via Facebook's 'report' function" but to no avail, "allowing these hateful narratives to proliferate and reach unprecedented audiences in Myanmar," Amnesty said in its report.

It noted the revelations from the whistle-blower "Facebook Papers" divulged in October 2021, indicating that company executives knew the site fuelled the spread of toxic content against ethnic minorities and other groups.

Three legal suits have been lodged against Facebook by Rohingya representatives, in the US and Britain as well as with the OECD group of developed economies, under its guidelines for responsible business conduct.

In the US complaint, filed last December in California, the home state of Facebook and its parent company Meta, refugees are seeking $150 billion (roughly Rs. 12,27,000 crore) in damages.

"Meta's refusal to compensate Rohingya victims to date – even where the community's modest requests represent crumbs from the table of the company's enormous profits – simply add to the perception that this is a company wholly detached from the reality of its human rights impacts," Amnesty said.

The NGO urged Facebook to undertake "proactive human rights due diligence" across its platforms, but also called on national authorities to step up their oversight. 

"It is imperative that states fulfil their obligation to protect human rights by introducing and enforcing effective legislation to rein in surveillance-based business models across the technology sector," it said.

Facebook has vowed to revamp its corporate values and operations in response to pressure to clamp down on false information, particularly with regards to politics and elections.

The company has forged partnerships with several media companies, including AFP, intended to verify online posts and remove those that are untrue.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta
Tesla Appoints Airbnb Co-Founder Joseph Gebbia to Board Following US SEC Complaint by Shareholder Body
BTC, ETH See Gains, Majority Altcoins Follow Suit as September Draws Closer to End

Related Stories

Facebook Must Pay Compensation to Rohingyas Over Online Hate Speech Campaign, Amnesty International Says
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Once Again Delays Play Store Billing System Implementation in India
  2. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  3. MIUI to Get Focus Mode, Now Available as a Part of Developer Version
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.