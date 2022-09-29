As the month of September stands just a day away from marking its end for this year, the crypto price charts have decked up in greens making way for the festive season in India as well as in other parts of the world. Bitcoin stepped into Thursday, September 29, with profits of around three percent. As per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360, BTC is trading at $19,477 (roughly Rs. 15.8 lakh). Gains also reflected next to Bitcoin on international exchanges. As per CoinMarketCap and Binance, BTC is priced $19,509 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) on global platforms.

Ether, riding on the successful launch of Ethereum's much awaited Merge upgrade, also reeled-in BTC-like gains on Thursday. As per Gadgets 360's crypto tracker, ETH is valued $1,335 (roughly Rs. 1.08 lakh) with a price hike of 3.71 percent.

Majority altcoins also followed the top two cryptocurrencies and added profits to their portfolios.

These include Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Polygon among others.

Meme-inspired Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also saw gains of 2.23 percent and 2.44 percent respectively. Their present values stand at $0.060 (roughly Rs. 4.93 and $0.000011 (roughly Rs. 0.000909) respectively.

With a 3.67 percent overall increase in the crypto market cap, the industry's valuation currently stands at $941.32 billion (roughly Rs. 76,80,268 crore), showed data by CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, there were a few altcoins that did bring reds to the crypto charts.

Tether, Binance USD, Chainlink, Cosmos, and Stellar saw small, but significant price drops.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.