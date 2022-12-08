Technology News
loading

Biden Administration Tells US Supreme Court Section 230 of Communications Decency Act Has Limits

Section 230 of the US Communications Decency Act holds that social media firms can't be treated as the publisher of information posted by users.

By Reuters |  Updated: 8 December 2022 16:23 IST
Biden Administration Tells US Supreme Court Section 230 of Communications Decency Act Has Limits

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jeremy Bezanger

YouTube accused of recommending videos by Islamic State through its algorithms

Highlights
  • Section 230 has been sharply criticised across the political spectrum
  • DOJ lawyer told Supreme Court to return the case to the 9th Circuit
  • Biden administration did not argue that Google should be held liable

The Biden administration argued to the US Supreme Court on Wednesday that social media giants like Google could in some instances have responsibility for user content, adopting a stance that could potentially undermine a federal law shielding companies from liability.

Lawyers for the US Department of Justice made their argument in the high-profile lawsuit filed by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old American citizen killed in 2015 when Islamist militants opened fire on the Paris bistro where she was eating.

The family argued that Google was in part liable for Gonzalez' death because YouTube, which is owned by the tech giant, essentially recommended videos by the Islamic State group to some users through its algorithms. Google and YouTube are part of Alphabet (GOOGL.O).

The case reached the Supreme Court after the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Google, saying they were protected from such claims because of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996.

Section 230 holds that social media companies cannot be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by other users.

The law has been sharply criticised across the political spectrum. Democrats claim it gives social media companies a pass for spreading hate speech and misinformation.

Republicans say it allows censorship of voices on the right and other politically unpopular opinions, pointing to decisions by Facebook and Twitter to ban dissemination of a New York Post article about the son of then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden's adult son, Hunter, in October 2020.

The Biden administration, in its filing to the Supreme Court, did not argue that Google should be held liable in the Gonzalez case and voiced strong support for most of Section 230's protections of social media companies.

But the DOJ lawyers said that algorithms used by YouTube and other providers should be subject to a different kind of scrutiny. They called for the Supreme Court to return the case to the 9th Circuit for further review.

Attorneys for Google could not be reached for comment on Wednesday night.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, US, YouTube, US Supreme Court, Social media
Spain Joins List of Nations Experimenting with CBDCs, Plans ‘Wholesale’ Twist
Featured video of the day
Asus ROG Phone 6: The Ultimate Gaming Phone?

Related Stories

Biden Administration Tells US Supreme Court Section 230 of Communications Decency Act Has Limits
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Realme Pad X Review
  3. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  4. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  5. Amazon Launches Its 11th Generation Kindle Reader in India
  6. Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Set for December 11, Design Revealed: All Details
  7. Reliance Jio Brings New Rs. 222 Data Pack for 2022 FIFA World Cup: Details
  8. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  9. How to Activate Your Airtel eSIM
  10. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Must Take Down 'Manifestly Inaccurate' Search Results if Proven by Users, EU Top Court Says
  2. Biden Administration Tells US Supreme Court Section 230 of Communications Decency Act Has Limits
  3. Spain Joins List of Nations Experimenting with CBDCs, Plans ‘Wholesale’ Twist
  4. Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details
  5. Tecno Phantom X2, Phantom X2 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. PlayStation to Host a Free Online Multiplayer Weekend From December 10 to 11
  7. Tecno Megabook S1 Laptop With 15.6-Inch Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Launched: All Details
  8. Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed for December 11, Design Revealed in Official Renders
  9. Data of 6 Lakh Indians Stolen, Sold on Bot Markets So Far; Around 50 Lakh Users Affected Globally, Study Shows
  10. WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolling Out to Users With Support for 36 Customisable Stickers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.