WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users send animated emoji. The feature has been spotted in development on the latest desktop beta version of the popular messaging service. Animated emoji are currently supported on messaging services like Telegram and Slack and offer a richer conversation experience on these platforms. WhatsApp is also working on adding the same feature to a future update of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android, according to a feature tracker. The app currently allows users to send standard, static emoji along with stickers and GIFs.

According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the service is working on adding support for new animated emoji. These are said to be created using animations from the Lottie library. Once available, the new animated emoji will be sent by default, according to WABetaInfo. Additionally, these animations are small in size, and can be resized without loss of quality.

The feature which is currently in development was spotted on a beta version of WhatsApp Desktop. As the feature is still being developed, there is no word on when (or whether) it will eventually be released, and users on the beta channel cannot currently try these animated emoji. The feature tracker states that the messaging platform will bring the same feature to a future update of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android.

Last month, WhatsApp rolled out support for Unicode 15.0 emoji to select beta testers update on Android. It has added 21 new emoji to the official WhatsApp keyboard. Users can access the emojis by downloading WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.5.13 or later versions from the Google Play store.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently announced the rollout of three new security features for all users, across Android and iOS devices. 'Account Protect', 'Device Verification' and 'automatic security codes' are claimed to make the app safer for users. While 'Device Verification' will prevent users from installing malware, 'Account Protect' will alert users when they will try to migrate an account from an old to a new device, according to the Meta-owned messaging service.

