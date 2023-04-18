Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Animated Emoji Feature Spotted in Development on Latest Beta: Report

WhatsApp Animated Emoji Feature Spotted in Development on Latest Beta: Report

Animated emoji are currently supported on rival messaging services such as Telegram.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 April 2023 12:28 IST
WhatsApp Animated Emoji Feature Spotted in Development on Latest Beta: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash

WhatsApp currently let users send emojis, stickers and GIFs

Highlights
  • WhatsApp animated emoji are expected to be sent by default
  • These emoji use the Lottie library for animations
  • The animated emoji feature is currently in development

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users send animated emoji. The feature has been spotted in development on the latest desktop beta version of the popular messaging service. Animated emoji are currently supported on messaging services like Telegram and Slack and offer a richer conversation experience on these platforms. WhatsApp is also working on adding the same feature to a future update of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android, according to a feature tracker. The app currently allows users to send standard, static emoji along with stickers and GIFs.

According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the service is working on adding support for new animated emoji. These are said to be created using animations from the Lottie library. Once available, the new animated emoji will be sent by default, according to WABetaInfo. Additionally, these animations are small in size, and can be resized without loss of quality.

The feature which is currently in development was spotted on a beta version of WhatsApp Desktop. As the feature is still being developed, there is no word on when (or whether) it will eventually be released, and users on the beta channel cannot currently try these animated emoji. The feature tracker states that the messaging platform will bring the same feature to a future update of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android.

Last month, WhatsApp rolled out support for Unicode 15.0 emoji to select beta testers update on Android. It has added 21 new emoji to the official WhatsApp keyboard. Users can access the emojis by downloading WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.5.13 or later versions from the Google Play store.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently announced the rollout of three new security features for all users, across Android and iOS devices. 'Account Protect', 'Device Verification' and 'automatic security codes' are claimed to make the app safer for users. While 'Device Verification' will prevent users from installing malware, 'Account Protect' will alert users when they will try to migrate an account from an old to a new device, according to the Meta-owned messaging service.

 

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta, WhatsApp animated emojis
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Apple Offers New High-Yield Deposit Account for US Card Customers With 4.15 Percent Interest Rate
Elon Musk Modifies 'Government Funded Media' Label for CBC After Publisher Pauses Twitter Activity

Related Stories

WhatsApp Animated Emoji Feature Spotted in Development on Latest Beta: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Craze, Tim Cook Draw Long Queues at Opening of First India Store
  2. Alphabet Shares Fall as Google Risks Removal on Samsung Devices
  3. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  4. India’s First Apple Store Opens Its Doors to Customers in Mumbai
  5. Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. WhatsApp is Working on Adding Support Animated Emoji: Details
  7. Zomato's Blinkit High-Speed Grocery Deliveries Halted by Wage Protests
  8. Apple Marks 'Major Expansion' in India With First Stores in Mumbai, Delhi
  9. Infinix Smart 7 HD Will Launch in India on This Date
  10. iPhone Battery Replacement Will Now Cost You More on These Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Modifies 'Government Funded Media' Label for CBC After Publisher Pauses Twitter Activity
  2. WhatsApp Animated Emoji Feature Spotted in Development on Latest Beta: Report
  3. Apple Offers New High-Yield Deposit Account for US Card Customers With 4.15 Percent Interest Rate
  4. Oppo Rollable Phone Spotted on Patent Site; Invisible Camera Design Hinted: Report
  5. Starship Test Flight Rescheduled to April 20 After 'Wet Dress Rehearsal' Following Technical Glitch
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Price Rally Halts as Cryptocurrency Values Fall; Dogecoin Price Rises: Details
  7. India’s First Apple Store Officially Opens Its Doors to Customers in Mumbai: All You Need to Know
  8. Apple Craze, Tim Cook Draw Long Queues at Opening of First India Store in Mumbai
  9. Alphabet Shares Fall 4 Percent as Samsung Mulls Replacing Google With Bing as Default Search on Its Devices
  10. Elon Musk to Take on Google, Microsoft in AI Race; Will Create 'Truth-Seeking' AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.