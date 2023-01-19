Technology News

Twitter Blue Annual Subscription With Blue Check Mark at Discounted Price Rolled Out in Select Countries

Twitter rolled out blue check marks to all paying subscribers last year as part of efforts to grow revenue as Elon Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Updated: 19 January 2023 10:22 IST
Twitter Blue Annual Subscription With Blue Check Mark at Discounted Price Rolled Out in Select Countries

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year

  • Since his takeover, Musk has brought many changes to Twitter
  • The blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts
  • A subscription option was rolled out last year to help Twitter revenue

Twitter said on Wednesday it was offering an annual plan for its subscription service called Twitter Blue, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, at a discount to its monthly price.

Users can subscribe to the service for an annual price of $84, instead of a monthly subscription price of $8 on the web and $11 on Apple devices.

The discount would be available in countries including United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, Twitter said.

Since billionaire Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter for $44 billion last year, he has brought changes to the company including new subscription plans for Twitter Blue.

The blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out last year to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Earlier in December, Musk stated that Twitter's Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and the social media platform will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.

Musk had also stated that Twitter would restrict voting on policy-related polls to paying Twitter Blue subscribers, on the same day that users voted decisively in a poll for him to step down as chief executive of the social media platform.

Twitter's CEO had claimed he would abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if the results said he should. He has not yet named a successor for the role.

Since taking over in October, Musk swiftly fired top management and thousands of employees, seesawed on how much to charge for the social media firm's subscription service Twitter Blue, and reinstated accounts banned under the previous management, including that of former US President Donald Trump.

