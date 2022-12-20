Technology News
loading

Twitter Will Restrict Voting on Major Policy Decisions to Twitter Blue Subscribers, Elon Musk Says

Elon Musk agreed with a Twitter user's suggestion that only Twitter Blue subscribers should have a voice in future policy.

By Vlad Savov, Bloomberg |  Updated: 20 December 2022 10:25 IST
Twitter Will Restrict Voting on Major Policy Decisions to Twitter Blue Subscribers, Elon Musk Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

More than 10 million Twitter users voted in favour of Musk stepping down as CEO

Highlights
  • Elon Musk is yet to publicly address the outcome of the poll
  • He instituted a hardcore work environment after drastic cutback in staff
  • Elon Musk has warned that Twitter is at risk of bankruptcy

Twitter will restrict voting on major policy decisions to paying Twitter Blue subscribers, company owner Elon Musk said in one of his first tweets following a poll calling for him to step down.

Responding to a Blue member going by the name Unfiltered Boss, Musk agreed with the suggestion that only subscribers should have a voice in future policy and said, “Twitter will make that change.” A day earlier, the billionaire chief pledged to submit all future policy decisions to a vote and offered Twitter users a choice on leadership, asking them if he should step down.

More than 10 million, or 57.5 percent of the vote, were in favour of Musk relinquishing his role as head of Twitter. He has yet to publicly address the outcome of the poll, which he committed to abiding by when issuing it.

Musk's dramatic offer came shortly after he attended the World Cup final match in Qatar, triggering a wave of trending topics such as “VOTE YES” and “CEO of Twitter.” He didn't offer an alternative leader and went so far as to say anyone capable of doing the job wouldn't want it.

Musk has warned that Twitter is at risk of bankruptcy and instituted a “hardcore” work environment for the remaining workers after a drastic cutback in staff. In his less than two months at the helm, he has spooked advertisers, alienated Twitter's most ardent creators and turned the service from a reflection of the news of the day into the main topic.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Elon Musk Twitter
Xiaomi Slashes 15 Percent of Jobs in Smartphone and Internet Services Business: Report
Featured video of the day
NDTV Exclusive Interview With the Music Genius AR Rahman

Related Stories

Twitter Will Restrict Voting on Major Policy Decisions to Twitter Blue Subscribers, Elon Musk Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to Launch at Cloud 11 Event in February 2023
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  4. Will Elon Musk Step Down as Twitter CEO? Poll Ends, Results Are In
  5. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  6. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  7. iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition Tipped to Debut with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  8. Moto G53 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Nothing Ear 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database
  10. Netflix’s The Archies Has Wrapped Up Filming
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Could Be Delayed; Company Reportedly Undecided on Pricing
  2. Bitcoin, ETH Continue to See Price Dips, Most Altcoins Follow
  3. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Hit With $520 Million Penalty Over Alleged Violation of Children's Privacy
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G India Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Ahead of January 5 Launch
  5. Twitter Will Restrict Voting on Major Policy Decisions to Twitter Blue Subscribers, Elon Musk Says
  6. Xiaomi Slashes 15 Percent of Jobs in Smartphone and Internet Services Business: Report
  7. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to Launch at Cloud 11 Event in February 2023
  8. iPhone Maker Apple Fined Over EUR 1 Million by Paris Court Over App Store Practices
  9. Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e With 5000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Hires Former Activision Blizzard's Head as Chief Executive
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.