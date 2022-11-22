Technology News
loading

Cardano to Launch its Algorithmic Stablecoin Named ‘Djed’ Next Year

The Djed stablecoin is estimated to go live on the main net provided by COTI around January 2023.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 November 2022 15:30 IST
Cardano to Launch its Algorithmic Stablecoin Named ‘Djed’ Next Year

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

The stablecoin will be integrated with select partners and decentralised exchanges for use

Highlights
  • Djed will have to clear several tests before going live
  • Users will be rewarded for offering liquidity via Djed
  • Cardano’s Vasil upgrade recently went live

Cardano is all geared up to launch an algorithmic stablecoin in 2023, that will be backed by crypto collateral in excess. The proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain has teamed up with COTI to launch this ‘over collateralised' stablecoin. COTI is a Layer 1 protocol, that would provide the base blockchain infrastructure. The name of this stablecoin has been decided as ‘Djed' and it is estimated to go live on the mainnet provided by COTI around January 2023.

Launched in 2017, the Cardano blockchain can be used to create smart contracts, decentralised applications, and protocols. Its native ADA cryptocurrency ranks eighth on CoinMarketCap, with the current market cap of $10.3 billion (roughly Rs. 84,888 crore).

Before Djed goes live, it will have to clear a bunch of technically rigorous stress checks and tests. The stablecoin will be pegged to the US dollar. It will use the ADA and SHEN as the reserve cryptocurrencies.

The stablecoin will be integrated with select partners and decentralised exchanges (DEXs). This will reward its users for offering liquidity via Djed.

“Recent market events have proven again that we need a safe haven from volatility, and Djed will serve as this safe haven in the Cardano network. Not only do we need a stablecoin, but we need one that is decentralised, and has on chain proof of reserves,” a CoinMarketCap report quoted COTI CEO Shahaf Bar-Geffen as saying.

In September 2022, Cardano's Vasil upgrade finally went live. The hard fork was designed to help improve the ecosystem's scalability and general transaction throughput capacity.

As it stands today, Cardano already has made significant progress. More than 3,200 Plutus (the native smart contract language used on Cardano) scripts exist on the blockchain.

The blockchain has processed a total of more than 50 million transactions and developers are building 1,100 projects using the blockchain.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cardano, Stablecoin, Djed, COTI
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With Single 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
Defunc Home: Killer Combo of Sound and Style

Related Stories

Cardano to Launch its Algorithmic Stablecoin Named ‘Djed’ Next Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says Twitter in Hiring Mode, Weeks After Layoffs: Report
  2. iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max in 2022: Should You Upgrade?
  3. Infinix Hot 20 5G Series India Launch Set for December 1: All Details
  4. Moto X40 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed by Executive Ahead of Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G New Variant Launched in Japan: Check What's New
  6. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
#Latest Stories
  1. Cardano to Launch its Algorithmic Stablecoin Named ‘Djed’ Next Year
  2. FTX Bankruptcy: US Prosecutors Began Probing Crypto Exchange Months Before Collapse: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With Single 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Zoom Annual Revenue Forecast Lowered Amid Decline in Online Business, Rising Inflation
  5. Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Updated With New Material You Design Toggles: How to Enable
  6. Two Arrested in Estonia for Cheating Hundreds of Thousands in $575 Million Crypto Fraud Scheme
  7. Moto X40 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed by Company Executive Ahead of Launch
  8. JP Morgan Explores Launch of Crypto Wallet to Meet Market Needs, Patent Filing Hints
  9. Redmi K60 Concept Renders Suggest Flat Display With Centred Hole-Punch Cutout: Details
  10. Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica Tuned Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.