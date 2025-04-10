Technology News
Apple's Foldable iPad and iPhone Fold to Reportedly Launch Next Year

iPad Fold will reportedly feature an 18.8-inch screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2025 18:24 IST
Apple's Foldable iPad and iPhone Fold to Reportedly Launch Next Year

Photo Credit: Apple

The launch of foldable devices is considered a big step for Apple

  • Pu believes that both models will start mass production in Q4 2026
  • Foldable iPhone could resemble the design of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold
  • iPhone Fold could get a 7.8-inch display
Apple is said to be gearing up to join the foldable market soon. While we're yet to see any official announcement from Apple regarding its entry into the foldable device market, multiple rumours and various credible sources have claimed that a foldable iPhone will land next year. Now, a reputed analyst states that Apple's first foldable iPad is on track for a 2026 launch. The purported iPad Fold is said to come with an 18.8-inch foldable screen.

Apple Plans to Launch Two Foldable Devices in 2026

As reported by 9to5Mac, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research shared details about Apple's foldable iPad in his latest research note. The purported iPhone Fold and iPad Fold are reportedly in the pipeline for launch next year. The former is said to have a 7.8-inch inner display, while the iPad Fold will reportedly feature an 18.8-inch screen.

Pu believes that both models will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2026. The analyst made similar claims last month. He previously opined that mass production of the purported foldable iPhone and iPad Pro devices could begin in the second half of 2026. The two devices reportedly entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in March that Apple will launch a foldable iPhone in 2026. It is said to have a book-style foldable form factor and could resemble the design of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series.

The launch of foldable devices is considered a big step for Apple. The brand has taken its own sweet time to enter the foldable market, but the competition in the space is likely to be intense with the arrival of the rumoured iPhone Fold and iPad Fold.

Companies like Samsung, Vivo, Google, and Huawei have already launched multiple foldable smartphones. Apple's foldable iPhone is rumoured to come with a 5.5-inch cover display. It could ditch the Face ID and instead arrive with a side-mounted Touch ID sensor. The foldable iPhone is expected to get a starting price of around $2,300 (roughly Rs. 1,99,000) in the US.

  1. Vivo V50e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 5,600mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Oppo Find X8 Ultra With Five Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Teased to Launch Soon With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  4. Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) 4K Smart TVs With Filmmaker Mode Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 13T Will Be Available in a Pink Colour Option
  6. UIDAI's New Aadhaar App Will Scan Your Face to Verify Your Identity
  7. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Date, Colours and Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Smartphones Confirmed to Launch in India on April 15; to Be Available via Amazon
  2. Apple's Foldable iPad and iPhone Fold to Reportedly Launch Next Year
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  4. Oppo Find X8 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Five Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Will Support a Zeiss-Backed 200mm External Telephoto Lens
  6. Microsoft Confirms Xbox Games Showcase, The Outer Worlds 2 Deep Dive for June 8
  7. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Come in a Pink Colour Option; Slim Display Bezels Teased
  8. Indian Startup Unveils System to Run AI Without Advanced Chips
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Leaked Case Renders Suggest Large Rear Camera Island
  10. Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9 4K Smart TVs Launched in India: Price, Features
