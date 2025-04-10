Apple is said to be gearing up to join the foldable market soon. While we're yet to see any official announcement from Apple regarding its entry into the foldable device market, multiple rumours and various credible sources have claimed that a foldable iPhone will land next year. Now, a reputed analyst states that Apple's first foldable iPad is on track for a 2026 launch. The purported iPad Fold is said to come with an 18.8-inch foldable screen.

Apple Plans to Launch Two Foldable Devices in 2026

As reported by 9to5Mac, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research shared details about Apple's foldable iPad in his latest research note. The purported iPhone Fold and iPad Fold are reportedly in the pipeline for launch next year. The former is said to have a 7.8-inch inner display, while the iPad Fold will reportedly feature an 18.8-inch screen.

Pu believes that both models will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2026. The analyst made similar claims last month. He previously opined that mass production of the purported foldable iPhone and iPad Pro devices could begin in the second half of 2026. The two devices reportedly entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in March that Apple will launch a foldable iPhone in 2026. It is said to have a book-style foldable form factor and could resemble the design of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series.

The launch of foldable devices is considered a big step for Apple. The brand has taken its own sweet time to enter the foldable market, but the competition in the space is likely to be intense with the arrival of the rumoured iPhone Fold and iPad Fold.

Companies like Samsung, Vivo, Google, and Huawei have already launched multiple foldable smartphones. Apple's foldable iPhone is rumoured to come with a 5.5-inch cover display. It could ditch the Face ID and instead arrive with a side-mounted Touch ID sensor. The foldable iPhone is expected to get a starting price of around $2,300 (roughly Rs. 1,99,000) in the US.