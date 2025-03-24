Apple's foldable iPhone has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to be gearing up to reveal its first foldable iPhone next year, and the latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman adds more credibility to this claim. The design language of the foldable handset is said to be identical to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. The foldable iPhone is also said to be based on the upcoming iPhone 17 Air (Slim), which is expected to have a thin build.

Foldable iPhone Launch Could Take Place in 2026

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman states that Apple will launch a foldable iPhone in 2026. The upcoming foldable phone will reportedly resemble the design of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. Therefore, we can expect the device to boast a book-style foldable form factor rather than a clamshell design.

Further, Gurman notes that Apple's foldable will utilise many of the same technologies as the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, which is rumoured to debut as Apple's thinnest phone to date with a 5.5mm thick build, presumably, without including the camera bar. If Apple offers the same specifications in a foldable as its competitors with a thin build, it is likely to give the brand an edge over other foldable manufacturers.

Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to have a starting price of around $2,300 (roughly Rs. 1,99,000) in the US. The brand is likely to sell a limited quantity of its foldable due to the higher price tag. It is said to come with a liquid metal hinge, a 7.8-inch inner display, and a 5.5-inch cover display. It is said to include a side-mounted Touch ID sensor.

The purported foldable iPhone is said to measure 9.2mm in thickness when folded and 4.6mm when unfolded. It is tipped to pack an aluminium alloy middle frame. The foldable could get a dual rear camera setup and a battery with about 5,000mAh capacity.