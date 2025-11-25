Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Huawei MatePad Edge Launched With 12,900mAh Battery, 14.2 Inch OLED Display Alongside Huawei Watch Ultimate 2

Huawei MatePad Edge Launched With 12,900mAh Battery, 14.2-Inch OLED Display Alongside Huawei Watch Ultimate 2

Huawei MatePad Edge will be available for purchase in China starting today via the company's website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2025 14:54 IST
Huawei MatePad Edge Launched With 12,900mAh Battery, 14.2-Inch OLED Display Alongside Huawei Watch Ultimate 2

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MatePad Edge (top) and Watch Ultimate 2 (below) are offered in two colourways each

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Huawei MatePad Edge weighs about 789g
  • Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 features a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen
  • The new Huawei smartwatch will go on sale in China later this month
Advertisement

Huawei MatePad Edge and Watch Ultimate 2 were launched in China during the company's November 2025 event. The new tablet sports a 14.2-inch Flexible OLED display with 264ppi pixel density and 3120×2080 pixel resolution. It is powered by up to a Kirin X90A chipset, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the Watch Ultimate 2 is equipped with a 1.5-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display. Both new devices will go on sale in China in two colour options each.

Huawei MatePad Edge, Watch Ultimate 2 Price, Availability

Huawei MatePad Edge price starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the base variant with 16GB + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end options with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage are priced at CNY 6,499 (about Rs. 82,000) and CNY 7,999 (about Rs. 1,01,000), respectively.

The top-end model costs CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,64,000), while offering 32GB RAM + 2TB storage. The soft-light models, with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage, are priced at CNY 7,299 (about Rs. 92,000) and CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,26,000), respectively.

huawei watch ulitimate design royal inline Huawei Watch Ultimate Design

Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Purple Gold Edition
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

On the other hand, the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 price is set at CNY 6,499 (about Rs. 82,000) for the Sea is Blue (translated from Chinese) colour option and CNY 7,499 (about Rs. 94,000) for the Sky is Black shade. The tech firm has launched a new colourway of the Huawei Watch Ultimate Design, which costs CNY 24,999 (roughly Rs. 3,15,000).

While the Huawei MatePad Edge will go on sale in China on November 25 in Space Gray and Moonlight Silver (translated from Chinese) colourways, the Watch Ultimate 2 and Watch Ultimate Design's new colour option will be available starting November 28.

Huawei MatePad Edge Features, Specifications

The Huawei MatePad Edge runs on HarmonyOS 5.1. It sports a 14.2-inch Flexible OLED display with 3,120x2,080 pixel resolution, 264 ppi pixel density, up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and a 94 percent screen to body ratio. The screen supports 1.07 billion colours and a P3 wide colour gamut. It is powered by up to a Kirin X90A chipset, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage.

huawei matepad edge inline Huawei MatePad Edge

Huawei MatePad Edge
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

For optics, the Huawei MatePad Edge carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter. It also gets an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) wide angle camera on the back. The new tablet features a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

It supports dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, OTG, and a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, a fingerprint sensor for security, an ambient light sensor, a hall sensor, and a gyroscope. The Huawei MatePad Edge sports a six-speaker setup, too.

The Huawei MatePad Edge packs a 12,900mAh battery. It measures 312.08x212.02x6.85mm in dimensions, and weighs about 789g.

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 Features, Specifications

The Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 sports a 1.5-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with 466x466 pixel resolution, 310 ppi pixel density, and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. Huawei's Kirin W80 SoC powers the new smartwatch. It runs on HarmonyOS 6.0, while being compatible with phones running on HarmonyOS 2.0 and later, Android 9.0 and later, and iOS 13.0 and newer versions.

huawei watch ulitimate 2 inline Huawei Watch Ultimate 2

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

For health tracking, the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 ships with an optical heart rate sensor, a barometric pressure sensor, a temperature sensor, and an ECG sensor. It also features an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a depth sensor. The smartwatch gets Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, and QZSS support for connectivity. It also features two-way BeiDou Satellite text messaging and voice message sending. 

The Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 ships with 20ATM + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The company claims that the wearable can be worn up to a maximum depth of 150m. The Watch Ultimate 2 gets three buttons, one placed on the left side and two placed on the right side. It measures 48.5×48.5×12.9mm in dimensions, while weighing about 80.5g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei MatePad Edge, Huawei Watch Ultimate Design, Huawei MatePad Edge Price, Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Price, Huawei MatePad Edge Launch, Huawei Watch Ultimate Design launch, Huawei MatePad Edge Specifications, Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Specifications, Huawei
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Crypto Market Eyes Break Above Key Resistance Level as Bitcoin Price Rises to $87,900
Realme GT 8 Pro, GT 8 Pro Dream Edition Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Features
Huawei MatePad Edge Launched With 12,900mAh Battery, 14.2-Inch OLED Display Alongside Huawei Watch Ultimate 2
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Huawei Mate 80 Series Goes Official With Four Models: See Price, Features
  3. Oppo A6x Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Claude Opus 4.5 Arrives With Upgraded Coding and Agentic Performance
  5. ChatGPT's Shopping Research Will Help You Find Products Easily
  6. OnePlus 15R Will Launch in India on This Date Alongside Pad Go 2
  7. Adobe Launches Photoshop Chrome Extension, Offers One Year of Free Access
  8. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Key Specifications Surface via Geekbench Listing
  9. Huawei Launches Mate X7 Foldable in China With These Features
  10. Early Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000 in Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Acting My Age Starring Kevin Hart Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Comedy Special
  2. The Golden Combi Season 2 Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This Japanese Comedy Show
  3. Amazon Leo Unveils Ultra Terminal for Enterprises, Offers Gigabit Satellite Connectivity
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro, GT 8 Pro Dream Edition Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Features
  5. Industry Season 4 OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip To Remember Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More
  7. Huawei MatePad Edge Launched With 12,900mAh Battery, 14.2-Inch OLED Display Alongside Huawei Watch Ultimate 2
  8. Crypto Market Eyes Break Above Key Resistance Level as Bitcoin Price Rises to $87,900
  9. Google’s Job Listing Confirms AI-Powered Aluminium OS Project For PCs, Tablets
  10. Oakley Meta Glasses to Go on Sale in India in December: Check Price, Pre-Order Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »