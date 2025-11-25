Huawei MatePad Edge and Watch Ultimate 2 were launched in China during the company's November 2025 event. The new tablet sports a 14.2-inch Flexible OLED display with 264ppi pixel density and 3120×2080 pixel resolution. It is powered by up to a Kirin X90A chipset, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the Watch Ultimate 2 is equipped with a 1.5-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display. Both new devices will go on sale in China in two colour options each.

Huawei MatePad Edge, Watch Ultimate 2 Price, Availability

Huawei MatePad Edge price starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the base variant with 16GB + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end options with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage are priced at CNY 6,499 (about Rs. 82,000) and CNY 7,999 (about Rs. 1,01,000), respectively.

The top-end model costs CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,64,000), while offering 32GB RAM + 2TB storage. The soft-light models, with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage, are priced at CNY 7,299 (about Rs. 92,000) and CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,26,000), respectively.

Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Purple Gold Edition

Photo Credit: Huawei

On the other hand, the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 price is set at CNY 6,499 (about Rs. 82,000) for the Sea is Blue (translated from Chinese) colour option and CNY 7,499 (about Rs. 94,000) for the Sky is Black shade. The tech firm has launched a new colourway of the Huawei Watch Ultimate Design, which costs CNY 24,999 (roughly Rs. 3,15,000).

While the Huawei MatePad Edge will go on sale in China on November 25 in Space Gray and Moonlight Silver (translated from Chinese) colourways, the Watch Ultimate 2 and Watch Ultimate Design's new colour option will be available starting November 28.

Huawei MatePad Edge Features, Specifications

The Huawei MatePad Edge runs on HarmonyOS 5.1. It sports a 14.2-inch Flexible OLED display with 3,120x2,080 pixel resolution, 264 ppi pixel density, up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and a 94 percent screen to body ratio. The screen supports 1.07 billion colours and a P3 wide colour gamut. It is powered by up to a Kirin X90A chipset, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage.

Huawei MatePad Edge

Photo Credit: Huawei

For optics, the Huawei MatePad Edge carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter. It also gets an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) wide angle camera on the back. The new tablet features a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

It supports dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, OTG, and a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, a fingerprint sensor for security, an ambient light sensor, a hall sensor, and a gyroscope. The Huawei MatePad Edge sports a six-speaker setup, too.

The Huawei MatePad Edge packs a 12,900mAh battery. It measures 312.08x212.02x6.85mm in dimensions, and weighs about 789g.

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 Features, Specifications

The Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 sports a 1.5-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with 466x466 pixel resolution, 310 ppi pixel density, and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. Huawei's Kirin W80 SoC powers the new smartwatch. It runs on HarmonyOS 6.0, while being compatible with phones running on HarmonyOS 2.0 and later, Android 9.0 and later, and iOS 13.0 and newer versions.

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2

Photo Credit: Huawei

For health tracking, the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 ships with an optical heart rate sensor, a barometric pressure sensor, a temperature sensor, and an ECG sensor. It also features an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a depth sensor. The smartwatch gets Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, and QZSS support for connectivity. It also features two-way BeiDou Satellite text messaging and voice message sending.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 ships with 20ATM + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The company claims that the wearable can be worn up to a maximum depth of 150m. The Watch Ultimate 2 gets three buttons, one placed on the left side and two placed on the right side. It measures 48.5×48.5×12.9mm in dimensions, while weighing about 80.5g.