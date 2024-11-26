Technology News
Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition With 18K Gold-Inlaid Bezel, Sapphire Glass Launched

Huawei Watch Ultimate Design comes with 10 ATM water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 November 2024 20:13 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition has bezel inlaid with six sections of 18K gold

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold edition has a rotating crown
  • The smartwatch supports two-way Beidou satellite messaging
  • The Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold edition sports an always-on display
Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition was launched in China on Tuesday alongside the Huawei Mate 70 series and Huawei Mate X6. The smartwatch sports a 1.5-inch round LTPO AMOLED screen with always-on display mode a sapphire glass, and a rotating crown. It is water resistant up to 10ATM and supports GPS, NFC and Bluetooth connectivity. The company claims the watch offers a maximum usage time of up to 14 days. It is offered in Black Gold and Sapphire Gold colour options.

Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition Price, Availability

Huawei Watch Ultimate Design price in China starts at CNY 21,999 (roughly Rs. 2,55,800) for the Black Gold option, while the Sapphire Gold variant is listed at CNY 23,999 (roughly Rs. 2,79,100). It will be available for purchase in the country starting November 27 via the Vmall e-store.

Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Edition Gold Specifications, Features

The newly announced Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition sports a 1.5-inch (466×466 pixels) round LTPO AMOLED screen with a 311ppi pixel density. The Sapphire Gold option is equipped with sapphire glass and bezels inlaid with six sections of 18K gold. The watch body is made of amorphous zirconium alloy. It has a titanium and gold strap and a retractable butterfly clasp.

The smartwatch is equipped with three physical buttons. The button placed at the 2 o'clock position can help rotate the crown and supports long and short presses. The Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition is equipped with accelerometers, geomagnetic, optical heart rate, barometric pressure, temperature, ambient light, depth sensors and a gyroscope. The smartwatch is water resistant up to 10ATM (100m).

According to the company, the Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold edition features exclusive watch faces like Deep Ice Fantasy, Polar Exploration, Starry Sky and Unfinished Exploration. The smartwatch also features a blue and gold theme for the user interface. It supports two-way Beidou satellite messaging. Connectivity options include GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB and NFC.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition is claimed to offer up to 14 days of use on a single charge. With normal usage, the smartwatch can last for up to 10 days, while enabling the always-on display mode will lower battery life to four days. The watch body measures 49.4 x 49.4 x 13mm and weighs 78g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
  Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition With 18K Gold-Inlaid Bezel, Sapphire Glass Launched
