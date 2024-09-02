Apple surely raised a few eyebrows with its svelte iPad Pro models that arrived in 11-inch and 13-inch flavours this year. Along with these slim and premium iPads, Apple also introduced new accessories, one of which was the brand-new Magic Keyboard. With a metal palm rest, a row of function keys, and a larger trackpad, it is meant to offer a laptop-like typing and tracking experience, which would help users accomplish more on their iPads versus a notebook. With news about new low-end and mid-range iPad models on the horizon, there's also now a report about a new Magic Keyboard accessory that has been designed particularly for these models.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his newsletter while discussing Apple's overall strategy also mentioned Apple's iPad accessory. As per the report, Apple is working on a new low-end iPad Magic Keyboard accessory for future iPad models. The source claims that the new keyboard accessory would be inspired by the currently available Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro models in terms of design, but will miss out on some premium design bits.

It isn't clear if the new keyboard accessory will feature a trackpad yet. From Apple's current tablet lineup, all of its recently launched iPad models have keyboard accessories with a trackpad built in. While Apple recently unveiled a new iPad Air alongside its iPad Pro models, it wasn't exactly a redesign, but was made available in a larger size (13-inch) and did not require or demand a redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory. Apple's iPad Mini, is currently the only tablet left without a keyboard accessory.

The source states that the new Magic Keyboard accessory, parts of which are being sourced by Apple suppliers, will be designed for an “entry-level iPad or the new iPad Air”. This new accessory may also lack premium design components like a metal palm rest but will have new features in comparison with what's available on the current iPad Air Magic Keyboard accessory. Gurman suggests this could be a row of function keys (like on the new iPad Pro keyboard accessory).

As per Gurman, the affordable Magic Keyboard accessory should launch by the “middle of next year”. This aligns with an earlier report on new iPad Air models with an OLED display set for launch somewhere in 2026. The report also points out that Apple will unveil a new iPad Mini which should also get upgraded to an 8.3-inch OLED display.