iOS 19 to Feature Redesigned Camera App Inspired by Apple's visionOS Design, Tipster Claims

iOS 19 is expected to roll out in the second half of 2025, alongside the iPhone 17 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2025 13:31 IST
iOS 19 to Feature Redesigned Camera App Inspired by Apple's visionOS Design, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Front Page Tech/ Jon Prosser

The purported iOS 19 camera app appears to offer a more streamlined interface

Highlights
  • An official launch of iOS 19 could take place in September
  • Apple might introduce a new Camera app interface in iOS 19
  • Tapping video or photo option in the camera app expands selection setting
iOS 18 was released by Apple in September 2024, alongside the iPhone 16 series of smartphones. The Cupertino-based company has already started working on the next version of its mobile OS, and we might get our first look at iOS 19 sometime in June, during the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025). Apple could change the appearance of some iOS apps this year, and an early leak claims that the default camera app is set to get a revamp. The new design of the camera app is said to be inspired by visionOS, with translucent menus and fewer distractions.

iOS 19 Could Feature Camera Interface With Translucent Menus

In a video posted to the Front Page Tech YouTube channel, tipster Jon Prosser offered a glimpse at the purported Camera app interface in iOS 19 and how it functions. He states that the Camera app is getting a redesign in the upcoming operating system, with the interface becoming more fluid while settings will be condensed. The viewfinder gets more space in the new interface that displays fewer visible options, and a new design said to be inspired by Apple visionOS.

The bottom menu bar of the Camera app in iOS 19 includes a photo and video option, access to the photo gallery, and a toggle to flip over the front and rear cameras. Pressing the photo toggle will present hidden camera features — depth, spatial, panorama, styles, aspect, exposure, timer and more.

Selecting the video option will expand to depth, spatial, slow motion, time-lapse, action, and posture. The resolution and frame rate control can be accessed at the top of the display while recording the video. These menus are said to look similar to the visionOS interface on the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Apple is expected to preview the iOS 19 update alongside new software features coming to the OS in June during its annual WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference). The full release might take place in September, with the launch of the iPhone 17 series of smartphones.

Further reading: iOS 19, iOS, Apple, visionOS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
