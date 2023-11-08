Technology News

Apple Could Replace 12.9-Inch Mini-LED iPad Pro With 13-Inch OLED Model in 2024: Report

Apple could offer up to three iPad Pro models next year — two of these tablets might feature the company's M3 chip and OLED screens.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2023 14:55 IST
Apple Could Replace 12.9-Inch Mini-LED iPad Pro With 13-Inch OLED Model in 2024: Report

Apple's first iPad Pro models to be equipped with OLED displays might arrive in 2024

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro models with OLED displays
  • These models are expected to arrive in 2024 with new M3 chips
  • Apple is tipped to discontinue one of its existing iPad Pro models
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new iPad model that will replace the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model next year, while becoming the largest tablet sold by the company. According to a report by market research firm TrendForce, Apple is set to introduce its first two tablet models with OLED screens — a 11-inch iPad Pro and a 13-inch iPad Pro. The company's existing iPad Pro models are equipped with Mini-LED displays and the larger model is expected to be discontinued next year.

The Taiwan-based market research firm stated in a recent report that Apple is planning on discontinuing the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model next year, when the company introduces new 11-inch and 13-inch models with OLED screens. According to TrendForce, the "shipment volume of Mini LED tablets is expected to decrease by about 15.6 percent YoY" (year-on-year) due to the expected discontinuation of the larger iPad Pro model.

As per the report, out of the two existing models, only the 11-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display will be available for purchase at a cheaper price in 2024. As a result, customers could have up to three iPad Pro models to choose from next year — with the new models offering more upgrades than the OLED displays, which are expected to feature lower power consumption, improved contrast ratio, brightness, and colour accuracy compared to existing models.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicted in August that Apple is planning on launching new iPad Pro models with OLED screens and a next-generation M3 chip in 2024. It is a 3nm processor, while the M1 and M2 chips are both built on TSMC's 5nm process technology. Apple introduced the first M3-powered Mac computers last month.

The company is also reportedly working on a redesigned Magic Keyboard that will make the tablet look and function like a laptop, along with a bigger trackpad. However, customers might have to wait until the second half of next year until the new iPad Pro models are announced — the firm is expected to introduce smaller upgrades to existing models like the iPad mini and the iPad Air before it unveils the next-generation Pro models in 2024, according to Gurman 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPad Pro, iPad Pro 13 inch, iPad Pro OLED, OLED iPad Pro, iPad Pro 2024 models, iPad Pro upgrade, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Vivo Y27s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Could Replace 12.9-Inch Mini-LED iPad Pro With 13-Inch OLED Model in 2024: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade: Here's How to Get It
  2. OnePlus 12 to Launch With This Periscope Telephoto Camera: See Here
  3. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
  4. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Vivo X100 Pro Leaked Unboxing Video Suggests Design: See Here
  6. Vivo Y27s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Details
  7. Best Deals on iQoo Z7 Pro, iPhone 13, More During Amazon Finale Days Sale
  8. 4G Variants of Redmi Note 13 Pro, Poco M6 Pro Spotted on FCC Website: Report
  9. ChatGPT Set to Receive a Powerful Upgrade, but Only for These Users
  10. India Phone Market Saw No Growth in Q3 2023; Realme Overtakes Vivo: IDC
#Latest Stories
  1. SBI MD Encourages MFIs to Enhance Data Privacy, Cyber Security
  2. Meta to Make Disclosure of AI, Digitally-Created Ads Compulsory From 2024
  3. Starlink Set to Gain GMPCS Licence to Offer Satellite Communication Services in India: Report
  4. Google Pixel Watch 3 Might Go Buttonless With Gesture Recognition Sensors, Suggests Patent
  5. Apple Festive Offer Brings 50 Percent Discount on AirPods With iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Purchase
  6. Apple Pauses Development of iOS 18 and macOS 15 to Eliminate Bugs in Early Versions
  7. India Smartphone Sector Stagnant in Q3 2023, Realme Overtakes Vivo in Market Share: IDC
  8. Honor X9b Visits BIS Certification Site, Could Soon Launch in India: Report
  9. Instagram Testing New Feature to Turn Off Read Receipts in Direct Messages
  10. The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Movie Is in Development, Nintendo Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »