Apple Reportedly Testing a Lite Version Of macOS For M2 Powered iPad Pro

Apple's new macOS version could be codenamed 'Mendocino'.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 October 2022 19:07 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPad Pro runs on iPadOS 16

Highlights
  • iPad Pro (2022) is available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes
  • 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model
  • New models support 5G connectivity

iPad Pro (2022) powered by Apple's M2 processor was launched earlier this week. Now, Apple is said to be working on a light version of macOS exclusively for the latest iPad Pro. This macOS version could be codenamed 'Mendocino' and is expected to be released as macOS 14 in 2023. The iPad Pro comes with iPadOS 16 and offers up to 16GB of unified memory. The Cupertino giant also unveiled a redesigned iPad with a 10.9-inch display alongside the M2-powered iPad Pro. An A14 Bionic chipset powers the 10th Generation iPad.

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) on Twitter claimed that Apple is working on a smaller version of the macOS exclusively for new iPad Pro models. According to him, the latest version codenamed 'Mendocino' is reportedly being tested by the company. It is said to be released as macOS 14 next year.

The testing is said to be carried out with 25 percent larger macOS UI for touchscreens. Apps in the macOS version are still said to be optimised for iPad.

The iPad Pro (2022) models with the M2 processor were launched in India last week alongside the new iPad featuring A14 Bionic chipset. The 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs. 96,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs. 1,27,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The iPad Pro (2022) models come with iPadOS 16 and support up to 16GB of unified memory. A dual rear camera unit comprising 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, 5G connectivity, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle front sensor are its other key features.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is equipped with a Liquid Retina display with a 1,688x2,388 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz with ProMotion. The larger 12.9-inch model features a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 2,048x2,732 pixel resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.90-inch
Processor Apple M2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2732x2048 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS iPadOS 16
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Apple M2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2388x1668 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS iPadOS 16
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.90-inch
Processor Apple M2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2732x2048 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS iPadOS 16
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Further reading: Apple, iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Pro 2022, iPad Pro Specifications, macOS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
NASA, IIT-Madras Researchers Study Microbes on ISS to Understand Risks Associated With Space Travel

