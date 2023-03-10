Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pro models with 11-inch and 13-inch display sizes in 2024. The Cupertino-based tech major is yet to delve into any details about the upcoming models, but ahead of it, their pricing details have surfaced online. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro models with OLED screens are said to cost up to 80 percent more than the current iPad Pro units. The company is reportedly discussing supply costs of OLED panels with manufacturers LG Display and Samsung Display. Apple launched two iPad Pro (2022) models with 11-inch and 12.9-inch LCD displays last year.

According to a report by The Elec (in Korean), Apple's purported iPad Pro models with OLED displays will be more expensive than the current generation. The iPad Pro with an 11-inch is said to cost $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,23,000), while the model with a 13-inch display size could be priced at $1,800 (roughly Rs. 1,47,600). The former is 60 percent costlier than the current model and the latter is 80 percent more expensive than the current generation.

The iPad Pro with an 11-inch display costs $799 (roughly Rs. 65,500) for the base model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro, on the other hand, has a starting price tag of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 90,100)

The leaked prices of future iPad Pro models are even costlier than some M2 chipset-powered MacBook Pros currently available. The MacBook Air (2022) price starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 93,300), whereas the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2022) starts at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,01,000).

Apple is reportedly discussing the supply price of OLED panels for iPad with LG Display and Samsung Display. The OLED panel for the 11-inch model is said to cost around $270 (roughly Rs. 22,150) and $350 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 13-inch model compared to the $100 (roughly Rs. 8,200) to $150 (roughly Rs. 12,300) supply price of a "low-end" 10-inch OLED panel.

Apple unveiled iPad Pro models equipped with the M2 SoC in October last year. The lineup consists of an 11-inch model equipped with a Liquid Retina display with a 1,688x2,388 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz with ProMotion. The larger tablet features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a 2,048x2,732 pixel resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion. They come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations.

In India, the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi model.

