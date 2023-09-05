iPad Pro is rumoured to get a bunch of upgrades over the current model, which was launched last year in October. Apple is said to be working on four iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 11-inch and 13-inch display sizes, according to previous reports. The upcoming lineup of iPad models, likely to be powered by the yet-announced in-house M3 chipset, is expected to be introduced in the second half of 2024. Meanwhile, the Cupertino giant will hold a 'Wonderlust' event on September 12 where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup.

A Korean news aggregating blog account posted that the upcoming iPad Pro models with OLED displays are expected to launch with a storage variant of 4TB. Currently, the iPad Pro is offered in five storage options - 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 WiFi model starts in India at Rs. 81,900 for the 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 2TB option is priced at Rs. 1,91,900.

Recent reports have suggested that the upcoming iPad Pro could come with the model numbers J717, J718, J720, and J721. The tablets are expected to feature OLED panels and be available in 11-inch and 13-inch displays. These will be the first Apple tablets with OLED screens. Compared to LCD panels, OLED displays are superior at accurately portraying colours and also have higher brightness levels.

Another considerable upgrade is that the forthcoming iPad Pro models are expected to come with M3 chips. However, Apple has not yet announced the new processor but it is said to be a notable upgrade over the current M2 chips in terms of performance and battery life.

The iPad Pro upgrade is also expected to launch alongside an improved Magic Keyboard, which is likely to get a more laptop-like appearance with a larger trackpad and an aluminium base. The company has not yet confirmed any of these claims.

