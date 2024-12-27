Technology News
OnePlus Pad With 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Pad runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2024 11:03 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad sports an 11.61-inch 2.8K IPS LCD screen

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad comes with 8-megapixel front and rear cameras
  • The tablet is launched at CNY 1,999 for the 8GB+128GB model
  • It supports 67W SuperVOOC wired fast charging
OnePlus Pad was launched in China on Thursday alongside the company's Ace 5 series. It makes its entry as a rebranded version of the Oppo Pad 3, which debuted last month and features the same core internals. The OnePlus Pad boasts an 11.61-inch 2.8K IPS LCD screen, 144Hz refresh rate, and the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. The tablet runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and comes equipped with 67W wired fast charging.

OnePlus Pad Price

OnePlus Pad price starts in China at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 8GB + 128GB option. However, the company is offering a limited-time discount of CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,100) on this variant which takes its introductory price down to CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000). It is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations which are priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,000) and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000), respectively.

Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line variant with 12GB + 512GB is listed at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,000).

The 2024 OnePlus Pad is offered in two colourways — Deep Ash and Tundra Green.

OnePlus Pad Specifications

The OnePlus Pad sports an 11.61-inch 2.8K (2,800 x 2,000 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 700 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with an Arm Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It measures 257.75 x 189.11 x 6.29mm in size and weighs 533g.

For optics, the OnePlus Pad sports a single 8-megapixel rear camera alongside an LED flash and a front-facing 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with a Hi-Res certified quad speaker unit for audio playback. It packs a 9,520mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus Pad gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

