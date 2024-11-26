Technology News
Oppo Pad 3 With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, 9,520mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Pad 3 sports an 11.61-inch 2.8K IPS LCD screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 November 2024 11:51 IST
Oppo Pad 3 With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, 9,520mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad 3 comes in Night Blue, Sunset Purple, and Star Track Bright Silver shades

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 3 ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15
  • The tablet comes with 8-megapixel front and rear cameras
  • The Oppo Pad 3 supports 67W SuperVOOC wired charging
Oppo Pad 3 was launched in China on Monday alongside the Oppo Reno 13 series and the Oppo Enco R3 Pro. The tablet comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and a 9,520mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. It has an 11.61-inch 2.8K IPS LCD screen as well as 8-megapixel front and rear camera sensors. The tablet ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and supports up to 12GB of RAM. Notably, the Oppo Pad 3 Pro was unveiled in select global markets outside China last week.

Oppo Pad 3 Price, Availability

Oppo Pad 3 price starts in China at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,400) for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations of the tablet are listed at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,900) and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,300), respectively. The top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB version is marked at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,000).

Meanwhile, the 8GB and 12GB variants of the 256GB Oppo Pad 3 Soft Light Edition are priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,200) and 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,700), respectively.

The Oppo Pad 3 is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Oppo China e-store. It will go on sale starting November 29. Customers pre-ordering the tablet can get a free Oppo Pencil 2 worth CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,600) and a smart protective case worth CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,700).

The tablet is offered in Night Blue, Sunset Purple, and Star Track Bright Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Oppo Pad 3 Features, Specifications

The Oppo Pad 3 sports an 11.61-inch 2.8K (2,800 x 2,000 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 700 nits brightness level. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset paired with an Arm Mali-G615 MC6 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The tablet supports up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage and ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 skin on top.

For optics, the Oppo Pad 3 carries an 8-megapixel rear camera alongside an LED flash unit as well as a front-facing 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The tablet is equipped with a Hi-Res certified quad speaker unit. 

The Oppo Pad 3 is backed by a 9,520mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC wired charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The tablet measures 257.75 x 189.11 x 6.29mm in size and weighs 533g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
