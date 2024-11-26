Oppo Pad 3 was launched in China on Monday alongside the Oppo Reno 13 series and the Oppo Enco R3 Pro. The tablet comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and a 9,520mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. It has an 11.61-inch 2.8K IPS LCD screen as well as 8-megapixel front and rear camera sensors. The tablet ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and supports up to 12GB of RAM. Notably, the Oppo Pad 3 Pro was unveiled in select global markets outside China last week.

Oppo Pad 3 Price, Availability

Oppo Pad 3 price starts in China at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,400) for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations of the tablet are listed at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,900) and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,300), respectively. The top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB version is marked at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,000).

Meanwhile, the 8GB and 12GB variants of the 256GB Oppo Pad 3 Soft Light Edition are priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,200) and 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,700), respectively.

The Oppo Pad 3 is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Oppo China e-store. It will go on sale starting November 29. Customers pre-ordering the tablet can get a free Oppo Pencil 2 worth CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,600) and a smart protective case worth CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,700).

The tablet is offered in Night Blue, Sunset Purple, and Star Track Bright Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Oppo Pad 3 Features, Specifications

The Oppo Pad 3 sports an 11.61-inch 2.8K (2,800 x 2,000 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 700 nits brightness level. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset paired with an Arm Mali-G615 MC6 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The tablet supports up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage and ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 skin on top.

For optics, the Oppo Pad 3 carries an 8-megapixel rear camera alongside an LED flash unit as well as a front-facing 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The tablet is equipped with a Hi-Res certified quad speaker unit.

The Oppo Pad 3 is backed by a 9,520mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC wired charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The tablet measures 257.75 x 189.11 x 6.29mm in size and weighs 533g.