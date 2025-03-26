Vivo T4 5G will launch in India soon. While an exact launch date is still under wraps, Vivo has started teasing the new T series smartphone through its India website. The Vivo T4 5G will be available for purchase through Flipkart. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset and a hole-punch display design. The Vivo T4 5G will come with upgrades over the Vivo T3 5G, which was unveiled in the country in March last year. The new phone is expected to pack a 7,300mAh battery.

Vivo T4 5G India Launch Teased

Vivo's India website has listed the Vivo T4 5G with a 'coming soon' tag. It is claimed to have "India's biggest battery ever". The battery capacity is not revealed, but the illustrations on the website indicate that it will be more than 5,000mAh.

Further, the Vivo T4 5G will ship with a Snapdragon chipset. The listing shows a curved display with a hole punch cutout in the top centre. Additionally, Flipkart has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the new phone.

As per past leaks, the Vivo T4 5G will be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. It is said to come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

The Vivo T4 5G is tipped to ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. It is likely to carry a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It could pack a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Vivo T4 5G is rumoured to carry a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It could measure 8.1mm in thickness and 195 grams in weight.

The new model will debut as a successor to the Vivo T3 5G, which was unveiled in the country in March last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.