  Oppo Announces Android 15 based ColorOS 15 Globally with Find X8 Series: Compatible Models

Oppo Announces Android 15-based ColorOS 15 Globally with Find X8 Series: Compatible Models

A big part of Oppo's ColorOS 15 update is the range of AI features on offer.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2024 16:15 IST
Oppo Announces Android 15-based ColorOS 15 Globally with Find X8 Series: Compatible Models

Photo Credit: Oppo

ColorOS 15 brings Android 15 to Oppo smartphones

Highlights
  • ColorOS 15 update is based on the latest Android 15 operating system
  • It brings AI-powered Circle to Search capability to Oppo smartphones
  • The update comes out-of-the-box on the Find X8 series
ColorOS 15 — the new operating system (OS) for Oppo smartphones — was launched globally on Thursday, a month after its introduction at the Oppo Developer Conference in China. It is based on Android 15 and brings enhancements to visual elements with new themes, detailed animations, and texture interpretation. The update makes it easier to transfer files between Oppo smartphone and iPhone models, taking advantage of the new O+ Connect app. It supports a range of artificial intelligence (AI) features for enhancing images and increasing productivity.

ColorOS 15 Compatible Models

Oppo says ColorOS 15 is available out-of-the-box on the new Find X8 series which comprises the Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro. It will be rolled out to Oppo Find N3, Find N3 Flip, and Reno 11 Pro 5G in November. The entire release timeline and list of models compatible with the ColorOS 15 update is as follows:

Release Period Smartphone
November 2024 OPPO Find N3, OPPO Find N3 Flip, OPPO Reno 11 Pro 5G
   
December 2024 OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G, OPPO Reno 12 5G, OPPO Reno 12 FS 5G,
  OPPO Reno 11 5G, OPPO Reno 11 F 5G, OPPO K12x 5G,
  OPPO F25 Pro 5G, OPPO F27 5G, OPPO Pad 3 Pro, OPPO Pad 2
   
Q1 2025 OPPO Find N2 Flip, OPPO Find X5 Pro, OPPO Find X5,
  OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ 5G, OPPO Reno 10 Pro 5G, OPPO Reno 11 A,
  OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G
   
Q2 2025 OPPO Reno 12 FS, OPPO Reno 12 F, OPPO Reno 11 FS,
  OPPO Reno 8 T, OPPO Reno 8 T 5G, OPPO F23 5G

ColorOS 15 Features

According to Oppo, ColorOS 15 brings a refreshed user interface (UI) and new Flux themes, enabling users to create personalised home and lock screen combinations with layouts, effects, themes, and wallpapers. It features dynamic motion effects for everyday actions such as charging and fingerprint access. The company says ColorOS 15 results in up to 18 percent better response time and up to 40 percent more control stability. This is courtesy of the Luminous Rendering Engine which is claimed to run parallel animation effects.

The update brings an improved Trinity Engine with a smart caching system for optimisation of the CPU and system performance. Oppo says it can improve the overall system smoothness by 22 percent while also increasing the battery life by up to 12 minutes.

A big part of ColorOS 15 is the range of AI features on offer. It gets AI Clarity Enhancer which is claimed to upscale low-resolution images into high-definition snapshots. Further, it comes with AI Unblur for removing blur, AI Eraser for unwanted object removal, AI Best Face and AI Clear Face for correcting and enhancing facial features, and AI Studio for adding artistic styles and textures to photos.

For improved productivity, the update features an AI Toolbox, using which, users can summarise web articles, draft emails, get ideas for social media captions, rephrase text, and get chat suggestions. They can also get translation and document summaries using the AI Docs feature. Oppo says it has enabled AI functionality in the voice recorder which can now transcribe and summarise recordings, while the Notes app also gets an AI assistant. Additionally, ColorOS 15 incorporates Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro and 1.5 Flash large language models (LLMs) across language, assistance, and search, and brings support for Circle to Search.

Another notable addition is the O+ Connect app which makes transferring files, such as photos, videos, and documents between Oppo devices and iPhone models a quick and seamless process, as per the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Further reading: ColorOS 15, ColorOS 15 features, ColorOS 15 compatible models, ColorOS 15 release date, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Android Switch App for iOS Users Launched; Google Says Improved Data Transfers Coming to More Phones in 2025

