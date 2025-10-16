Technology News
Oppo Pad 5 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Chipset, 10,420mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Pad 5 sports a 12.1-inch LCD panel and is available in four colourways.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 18:21 IST
Oppo Pad 5 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Chipset, 10,420mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad 5 features an 8-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 5 was unveiled alongside the Oppo Find X9 series
  • It features an 8-megapixel single rear camera unit
  • Oppo Pad 5 is offered in four colourways
Oppo Pad 5 was launched in China on Thursday with MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chipset. The new Android tablet comes in four colour options, with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage. The Oppo Pad 5 features a 12.1-inch LCD panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 10,420mAh battery with 67W charging support. The new Android tablet was unveiled alongside the Oppo Find X9 series smartphones.

Oppo Pad 5 Price, Availability

The Oppo Pad 5 is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,000), for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 34,000), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 38,000), and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 44,000), respectively.

The Oppo Pad 5 is available in Galaxy Silver, Space Gray, Galaxy Silver Soft Light Edition, and Lucky Purple Soft Light Edition (translated from Chinese) via the company's website in China.

Oppo Pad 5 Specifications

Oppo Pad 5 runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and features a 12.1-inch (2,120×3,000 pixels) LCD panel with up to 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 304ppi pixel density, and 88.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is claimed to deliver 900 nits of peak brightness and up to 540Hz touch sampling rate.

The Oppo Pad 5 is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. For optics, the Oppo Pad 5 boasts a single 8-megapixel sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies. 

Connectivity options on the Oppo Pad 5 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, colour temperature sensor, gyroscope, and hall sensor. 

The Oppo Pad 5 is backed by a 10,420mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It measures around 266.93×193.35×5.99mm and weighs around 577g.

OPPO Pad 5

OPPO Pad 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2120x3000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 15
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10420mAh
Comments

Further reading: Oppo Pad 5, Oppo Pad 5 Price, Oppo Pad 5 Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair

