Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, Galaxy Tab A11+ Leaked Renders Hint at Design, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 September 2025 15:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, Galaxy Tab A11+ Colour Options (Expected)

Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is said to offer a 7,040mAh battery with 25W charging support

Highlights
  • Samsung could launch new Galaxy Tab models with MediaTek chipsets
  • The Galaxy Tab A11 is tipped to be available in 4GB and 8GB RAM options
  • Galaxy Tab A11 could pack a 5,100mAh battery with 15W wired charging
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 and Galaxy Tab A11+ could be launched soon, and official-looking design renders and specifications of the upcoming Android tablets have leaked online. The standard Galaxy Tab A11 is expected to feature a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, while the higher-end Galaxy Tab A11+ may come equipped with a Dimensity 7300 chip from MediaTek. The latter is said to offer a 7,040mAh battery with 25W charging support. Both tablets will reportedly feature an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, Galaxy Tab A11+ Colour Options (Expected)

Android Headlines leaked the purported marketing materials of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 and Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, in association with Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks). These images give us some clues about their specifications and design. They show the tablets, which are yet to be unveiled by Samsung, in Gray and Silver colour options with a single rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, Galaxy Tab A11+ Specifications (Expected)

The publication states that the Galaxy Tab A11 will feature an 8.7-inch display with 800×1,340 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab A11+, in contrast, is tipped to feature an 11-inch display with a 1,200×1,920 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both models could feature an 8-megapixel main rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Galaxy Tab A11 is tipped to be available in 4GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage options. The Galaxy Tab A11+, on the other hand, is said to be launched in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.

The standard Galaxy Tab A11 features a 5,100mAh battery with 15W wired charging, while the Plus variant has a 7,040mAh battery with supports 25W wired charging.

The Galaxy Tab A11 reportedly measures 211×124.7×8mm and weighs 335g (Wi-Fi variant) and 337g (LTE variant). The Galaxy Tab A11+ is said to measure 257.1×168.7×6.9mm, and weighs 480g (Wi-Fi) and 491g(5G model).

Both Galaxy Tab A11 and Galaxy Tab A11+ appear to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.0. Samsung is expected to offer seven years of Android upgrades and security updates for the tablets. They could feature an IP52-rated dust and water resistance rating.

Samsung could bring the Galaxy Tab A11 and Galaxy Tab A11+ as successors to last year's Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+ models. They were launched in 2023 with a starting price of Rs. 12,999. 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Adds New and Upgraded Apple Intelligence Features for iPhone, iPad and Mac Devices

