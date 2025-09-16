Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 and Galaxy Tab A11+ could be launched soon, and official-looking design renders and specifications of the upcoming Android tablets have leaked online. The standard Galaxy Tab A11 is expected to feature a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, while the higher-end Galaxy Tab A11+ may come equipped with a Dimensity 7300 chip from MediaTek. The latter is said to offer a 7,040mAh battery with 25W charging support. Both tablets will reportedly feature an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, Galaxy Tab A11+ Colour Options (Expected)

Android Headlines leaked the purported marketing materials of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 and Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, in association with Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks). These images give us some clues about their specifications and design. They show the tablets, which are yet to be unveiled by Samsung, in Gray and Silver colour options with a single rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, Galaxy Tab A11+ Specifications (Expected)

The publication states that the Galaxy Tab A11 will feature an 8.7-inch display with 800×1,340 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab A11+, in contrast, is tipped to feature an 11-inch display with a 1,200×1,920 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both models could feature an 8-megapixel main rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Galaxy Tab A11 is tipped to be available in 4GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage options. The Galaxy Tab A11+, on the other hand, is said to be launched in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.

The standard Galaxy Tab A11 features a 5,100mAh battery with 15W wired charging, while the Plus variant has a 7,040mAh battery with supports 25W wired charging.

The Galaxy Tab A11 reportedly measures 211×124.7×8mm and weighs 335g (Wi-Fi variant) and 337g (LTE variant). The Galaxy Tab A11+ is said to measure 257.1×168.7×6.9mm, and weighs 480g (Wi-Fi) and 491g(5G model).

Both Galaxy Tab A11 and Galaxy Tab A11+ appear to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.0. Samsung is expected to offer seven years of Android upgrades and security updates for the tablets. They could feature an IP52-rated dust and water resistance rating.

Samsung could bring the Galaxy Tab A11 and Galaxy Tab A11+ as successors to last year's Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+ models. They were launched in 2023 with a starting price of Rs. 12,999.