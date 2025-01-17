Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10FE+ may be offered in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2025 11:45 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE could succeed the Galaxy Tab S9 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+ are reported to feature Exynos 1580 chipset
  • Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC may power the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro
  • All tablets could be offered in both Wi-Fi and 5G configurations
Samsung is scheduled to launch its next generation Galaxy S series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, and the company is already working on more devices that are expected to arrive later this year. According to a report, three new Samsung tablets might be in development and their chipsets have now been leaked. Two of them are said to be from the Galaxy S10 FE lineup, while the Pro version of the Galaxy Tab Active 5, which debuted in January last year, may also be launched by the South Korean company.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series, Tab Active 5 Pro Chipset Leak

Citing code obtained from reliable sources, Android Authority reports that the purported Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (SM7635) chip from Qualcomm. The tablet might be available in both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations.

The non-pro variant of the rumoured tablet was launched last year with an Exynos 1380 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage

Alongside the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro, the company is also said to be developing the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series which is expected to comprise a base model and a Plus variant.

Both tablets will reportedly come equipped with an Exynos 1580 (S5E8855) chip. It is a 4nm processor launched by Samsung Foundry in October 2024 as a successor to the Exynos 1480.

The purported Samsung Galaxy A56 5G has also been previously tipped to arrive with this processor.

As per the report, both the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10FE+ will be offered in Wi-Fi and cellular variants. They are speculated to debut as the successor to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE which was launched in October 2023.

However, there is no information about the series' launch date. The company has not strictly stuck to a yearly release cycle with its standard tablet models, with the Galaxy Tab S9 series debuting in July 2023 and its successor in September 2024.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo V50 Reportedly Surfaces on NCC With Renders Alongside Battery, Charging Specifications

