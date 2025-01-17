Samsung is scheduled to launch its next generation Galaxy S series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, and the company is already working on more devices that are expected to arrive later this year. According to a report, three new Samsung tablets might be in development and their chipsets have now been leaked. Two of them are said to be from the Galaxy S10 FE lineup, while the Pro version of the Galaxy Tab Active 5, which debuted in January last year, may also be launched by the South Korean company.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series, Tab Active 5 Pro Chipset Leak

Citing code obtained from reliable sources, Android Authority reports that the purported Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (SM7635) chip from Qualcomm. The tablet might be available in both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations.

The non-pro variant of the rumoured tablet was launched last year with an Exynos 1380 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage

Alongside the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro, the company is also said to be developing the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series which is expected to comprise a base model and a Plus variant.

Both tablets will reportedly come equipped with an Exynos 1580 (S5E8855) chip. It is a 4nm processor launched by Samsung Foundry in October 2024 as a successor to the Exynos 1480.

The purported Samsung Galaxy A56 5G has also been previously tipped to arrive with this processor.

As per the report, both the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10FE+ will be offered in Wi-Fi and cellular variants. They are speculated to debut as the successor to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE which was launched in October 2023.

However, there is no information about the series' launch date. The company has not strictly stuck to a yearly release cycle with its standard tablet models, with the Galaxy Tab S9 series debuting in July 2023 and its successor in September 2024.