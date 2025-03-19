Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro soon. While previous leaks and reports have suggested several key features of the purported tablet, it has now appeared on a popular benchmarking website. The listing suggests the chipset, RAM and operating system details of the anticipated tablet. It is expected to succeed the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, which was unveiled in select markets in September 2022. The Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro may launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro with the model number SM-X356B has been spotted on Geekbench. It is listed with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 810 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It will likely run on Android 15-based One UI 7 out-of-the-box. The tablet scored 1,179 and 3,378 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.
An earlier report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro will likely be available in Wi-Fi and cellular variants. It is speculated to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro, which Samsung may skip and replace with a Galaxy XCover 8 Pro instead.
The South Korean tech giant unveiled the Galaxy Tab Active 5 alongside the Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone in January 2024. It comes with an 8-inch WUXGA TFT display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, an Exynos 1380 SoC, and a replaceable 5,050mAh battery. The tablet ships with Android 14 with One UI 6 skin on top.
Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro with a 10.1-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) TFT LCD screen is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM. The tablet packs a removable 7,600mAh battery, 1.2m anti-shock Inbox Protective Cover, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with an IP68 dust and water-resistant rating and MIL-STD-810H durability certification.
