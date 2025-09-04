Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Launched With Dimensity 9400 SoC, Up to 14.6 Inch Displays

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Launched With Dimensity 9400 SoC, Up to 14.6-Inch Displays

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 lineup does not include a 'Plus' variant this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2025 15:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Launched With Dimensity 9400 SoC, Up to 14.6-Inch Displays

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (pictured) is the brand's latest flagship tablet model

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra run on One UI 8
  • They feature 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with 1,600nits brightness
  • Tab S11 has an 8,400mAh battery, while the Ultra packs 11,600mAh battery
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series was launched in global markets at the company's latest Galaxy Event on Thursday. The latest tablet lineup from the South Korean tech conglomerate comprises two models, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. There is no ‘Plus' variant this year. Both tablets are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, paired with up to 512GB of onboard storage. They run on Android 16-based One UI 8 out-of-the-box. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series sports 120Hz AMOLED screens and a revamped DeX software with new features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Price, Availability

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 (Wi-Fi) in the US begins at $800 (roughly Rs. 70,400) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is also available in a 256GB and 512GB configurations.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (Wi-Fi) is priced at $1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,05,740) and $1,320 (roughly Rs. 1,16,300) for the 256GB and 512GB storage variants, respectively. The 1TB configuration is priced at $1,620 (roughly Rs. 1,42,760).

The India pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series is yet to be revealed.

Both tablets are available for pre-order and come in two colour options — Grey and Silver. The company is providing free subscriptions to Goodnotes, Clip Studio, and more, with Galaxy Tab S11 series purchases.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra run on Android 15-based One UI 8. They are promised to receive up to seven years of operating system (OS) and security updates. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ sport 11-inch and 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, respectively. Both panels have a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600nits peak brightness, and an anti-reflective coating option.

As per the company, the Galaxy Tab S11 series is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. It is coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. There are several AI features on the latest tablets, including Google's Circle to Search and Gemini. Users can also take advantage of the Galaxy AI suite, which offers Sketch to Image, Note Assist, Drawing Assist, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra also come with an upgraded desktop experience, powered by Android 16. The new Samsung DeX offers quick access via a home screen shortcut, support for multiple workspaces, and dedicated support for external monitors.

For optics, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The Galaxy Tab S11 has a single 13-megapixel rear camera. Both tablets come with 12-megapixel ultra-wide selfie cameras.

In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy Tab S11 is 5.5mm thick and weighs 469g. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra goes even thinner, at 5.1mm. It tips the scales at 692g. Connectivity options on the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra include up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and wired data transfers. The tablets are equipped with 8,400mAh and 11,600mAh batteries, respectively, with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Price in India, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Reportedly Plans AI Web Search Tool for Siri, Using Google’s AI Model for Responses
Ethereum Builds Momentum as Bitcoin Price Consolidates Above $110,000

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Launched With Dimensity 9400 SoC, Up to 14.6-Inch Displays
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC: See Price
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Date Revealed, Will Compete With Amazon Sale
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale Will Begin on This Date
  4. Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S11 Series With Galaxy AI, These Features
  5. Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India With 5.95mm Thin Profile: See Price
  7. IFA 2025: Acer Launches New Predator Helios, Orion, Nitro Series Laptops
  8. Google Is Bringing Its Material 3 Expressive Design to More Pixel Devices
  9. Jio Announces Rs. 349 Celebration Plan With Free Vouchers Worth Rs. 3,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Marvel's Wolverine Will Reportedly Get a New Trailer at Sony's Next State of Play Event This Month
  2. Google's Material 3 Expressive Design Expands to More Pixel Devices, Battery Health Improves With September Pixel Drop
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 and More Teased
  4. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India With 5.95mm Thin Profile, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen: Price, Features
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on Smartphones, Laptops From Samsung, Dell, Asus, and More Teased
  6. PS5 Digital Edition is Reportedly Getting Reduced SSD Storage in Europe
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Launched With Dimensity 9400 SoC, Up to 14.6-Inch Displays
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  9. Lava Yuva Smart 2 Debuts in India With a 5,000mAh Battery, 3GB RAM: Price, Specifications
  10. Ethereum Builds Momentum as Bitcoin Price Consolidates Above $110,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »