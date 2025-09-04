Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series was launched in global markets at the company's latest Galaxy Event on Thursday. The latest tablet lineup from the South Korean tech conglomerate comprises two models, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. There is no ‘Plus' variant this year. Both tablets are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, paired with up to 512GB of onboard storage. They run on Android 16-based One UI 8 out-of-the-box. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series sports 120Hz AMOLED screens and a revamped DeX software with new features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Price, Availability

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 (Wi-Fi) in the US begins at $800 (roughly Rs. 70,400) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is also available in a 256GB and 512GB configurations.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (Wi-Fi) is priced at $1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,05,740) and $1,320 (roughly Rs. 1,16,300) for the 256GB and 512GB storage variants, respectively. The 1TB configuration is priced at $1,620 (roughly Rs. 1,42,760).

The India pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series is yet to be revealed.

Both tablets are available for pre-order and come in two colour options — Grey and Silver. The company is providing free subscriptions to Goodnotes, Clip Studio, and more, with Galaxy Tab S11 series purchases.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra run on Android 15-based One UI 8. They are promised to receive up to seven years of operating system (OS) and security updates. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ sport 11-inch and 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, respectively. Both panels have a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600nits peak brightness, and an anti-reflective coating option.

As per the company, the Galaxy Tab S11 series is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. It is coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. There are several AI features on the latest tablets, including Google's Circle to Search and Gemini. Users can also take advantage of the Galaxy AI suite, which offers Sketch to Image, Note Assist, Drawing Assist, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra also come with an upgraded desktop experience, powered by Android 16. The new Samsung DeX offers quick access via a home screen shortcut, support for multiple workspaces, and dedicated support for external monitors.

For optics, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The Galaxy Tab S11 has a single 13-megapixel rear camera. Both tablets come with 12-megapixel ultra-wide selfie cameras.

In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy Tab S11 is 5.5mm thick and weighs 469g. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra goes even thinner, at 5.1mm. It tips the scales at 692g. Connectivity options on the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra include up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and wired data transfers. The tablets are equipped with 8,400mAh and 11,600mAh batteries, respectively, with support for 45W wired fast charging.

