Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 is right around the corner. In fact, it's set to begin in a few hours, and the South Korean tech giant previously teased that it would launch “premium AI tablets” and “the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family” at the event. This led to speculation that it could introduce the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series and the Galaxy S25 FE. The tablet series is rumoured to feature the Galaxy Tab S11 base model and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, although the company can unveil other variants as well.

How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy Event Livestream?

The Samsung Galaxy Event is scheduled to begin on September 4 at 3:00pm IST. It is not an in-person event and is being held entirely virtually. If you're interested in watching the livestream, you can visit Samsung's website or via the tech giant's YouTube channel. You can also watch the event via the player embedded below.

The South Korean tech conglomerate is marketing its next Galaxy Event as a “new gateway to the latest Galaxy AI experience,” hinting that AI features could steal the limelight at the launch event.

What to Expect at the Samsung Galaxy Event?

As per leaks, Samsung can launch the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone, as well as the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, during the event. The S25 FE is said to be visually similar to the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus models; however, the rear panel and edge of the smartphone are reportedly not colour-matched, separating it from the flagship series. The handset could arrive in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is also rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It can also be equipped with an Exynos 2400 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is tipped to sport a triple rear camera module, featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto sensor. On the front, it could arrive with a 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Other rumours claim that the handset could be backed by a 4,900mAh battery, feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and run on Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box.

Both Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra are said to be equipped with the same Exynos 9400 chipset alongside the Mali-G925 GPU. While not a lot is known about the base model, several specifications about the Ultra have been leaked. It is said to feature a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. The tablet could offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of in-built storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is also rumoured to feature a dual rear camera system with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. On the front, it could sport a dual 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. The tablet is said to be backed by an 11,600mAh battery with 45W charging support. Just like its predecessor, it could also come with S Pen stylus support.

Apart from these devices, some rumours have also claimed that the company could launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite; however, not much is known about this device at the moment.

