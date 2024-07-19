Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Ditch Snapdragon for MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series runs on custom Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 July 2024 13:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Ditch Snapdragon for MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series was launched in July last year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is said to comprise only two models
  • The Galaxy Tab S10 lineup could be launched in October
  • Samsung's tablets could feature MediaTek Dimensity chipsets
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series was previously tipped to arrive at the company's recent Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 alongside the Galaxy Z series foldables. Unfortunately, Samsung's launch event did not mention the next-generation tablets. Now, the South Korean brand is rumoured to release the  Galaxy Tab S10 series in October. As we wait for an official confirmation of Samsung's launch plans, a new leak reveals details about the tablet's hardware.  The Galaxy Tab S10 series is anticipated to consist of two devices — a Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Feature MediaTek Dimensity SoC

Tipster Ice Universe on X claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, contradicting previous rumours that suggested the presence of Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset on the upcoming Galaxy tablets. MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ mobile processor is a high-end octa-core chip featuring four cores clocked at 2.0GHz, three cores with clock speed up to 2.85GHz, and a prime core with 3.4GHz speed. The platform supports up to LPDDR5T-9600 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

If these claims are true, it would be a notable shift for Samsung, which has been equipping its high-end tablets with Snapdragon chipsets for the past few years. All three models in last year's Galaxy Tab S9 family run on custom Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy.

Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S8 models that were launched in 2022 shipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is worth taking these claims with a grain of salt, as Samsung is yet to announce any details of the purported Galaxy Tab S10 series.

As per the latest rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series will be unveiled in October. This time Samsung is expected to skip the standard Galaxy Tab S10 model and focus on Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra models.

The Plus variant was earlier spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-X828U. The listing suggested MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, 12GB of RAM and Android 14 on the device.

 

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco M6 5G 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Availability
BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach

Comment
