Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series was previously tipped to arrive at the company's recent Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 alongside the Galaxy Z series foldables. Unfortunately, Samsung's launch event did not mention the next-generation tablets. Now, the South Korean brand is rumoured to release the Galaxy Tab S10 series in October. As we wait for an official confirmation of Samsung's launch plans, a new leak reveals details about the tablet's hardware. The Galaxy Tab S10 series is anticipated to consist of two devices — a Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Feature MediaTek Dimensity SoC

Tipster Ice Universe on X claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, contradicting previous rumours that suggested the presence of Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset on the upcoming Galaxy tablets. MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ mobile processor is a high-end octa-core chip featuring four cores clocked at 2.0GHz, three cores with clock speed up to 2.85GHz, and a prime core with 3.4GHz speed. The platform supports up to LPDDR5T-9600 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

If these claims are true, it would be a notable shift for Samsung, which has been equipping its high-end tablets with Snapdragon chipsets for the past few years. All three models in last year's Galaxy Tab S9 family run on custom Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy.

Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S8 models that were launched in 2022 shipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is worth taking these claims with a grain of salt, as Samsung is yet to announce any details of the purported Galaxy Tab S10 series.

As per the latest rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series will be unveiled in October. This time Samsung is expected to skip the standard Galaxy Tab S10 model and focus on Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra models.

The Plus variant was earlier spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-X828U. The listing suggested MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, 12GB of RAM and Android 14 on the device.