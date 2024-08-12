Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Alleged Renders Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Five Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE looks similar to the Galaxy S24 and last year's Galaxy S23 FE.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 August 2024 11:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Alleged Renders Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Five Colour Options

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE appears to have vertical cameras

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE renders leak online
  • Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display
  • It could pack a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to go official in October. As we wait for the official launch date announcement from Samsung, purported marketing images of the device have surfaced online. The leaked renders suggest a similar design language to its predecessor. The handset seems to have triple rear cameras and a hole punch display design. It is shown in five distinct colourways. The Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display, an Exynos 2400 chipset, and a 4,565mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Colour Options, Design Tipped

A report by Android Headlines, offered a sneak peek of the Galaxy S24 FE in five different colour options — black, blue, green, white, and yellow. Samsung is likely to provide two more colour options exclusive to the company's website. They may vary depending on the region.

The Galaxy S24 FE appears similar to the Galaxy S24 and last year's Galaxy S23 FE. On the front, it is seen with a hole punch display design with minimal bezels and a slightly noticeable chin at the bottom. It appears to have a triple camera setup at the rear with the camera sensors stacked vertically alongside an LED flash. The volume rockers and the power button are seen on the right edge.

As seen in the leaked promotional images, the Galaxy S24 FE could feature a 6.7-inch display with up to 1,900 nits of peak brightness. It is likely to pack a 4,565mAh battery and the battery could provide up to 78 hours of music playback time and up to 29 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

The Galaxy S24 FE could run on the Exynos 2400e processor. It is tipped to ship with One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 with several Galaxy AI features like Portrait Studio, Circle to Search, Generative Edit, and Sketch to Image. The alleged marketing images suggest a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera, and an 8-megapixel 3x optical zoom. For selfies, there could be a 10-megapixel front camera.

The Galaxy S23 FE arrived with a starting price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 50,000). Based on this, the publication speculates that the Galaxy S24 FE will be priced at $649 (roughly Rs. 54,000) or $699 (roughly Rs. 59,000) in the US.

 

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • A flagship-level camera system that can shoot 8K videos
  • Great display that is very bright in daylight
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Slow Charging at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
