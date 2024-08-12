Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to go official in October. As we wait for the official launch date announcement from Samsung, purported marketing images of the device have surfaced online. The leaked renders suggest a similar design language to its predecessor. The handset seems to have triple rear cameras and a hole punch display design. It is shown in five distinct colourways. The Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display, an Exynos 2400 chipset, and a 4,565mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Colour Options, Design Tipped

A report by Android Headlines, offered a sneak peek of the Galaxy S24 FE in five different colour options — black, blue, green, white, and yellow. Samsung is likely to provide two more colour options exclusive to the company's website. They may vary depending on the region.

The Galaxy S24 FE appears similar to the Galaxy S24 and last year's Galaxy S23 FE. On the front, it is seen with a hole punch display design with minimal bezels and a slightly noticeable chin at the bottom. It appears to have a triple camera setup at the rear with the camera sensors stacked vertically alongside an LED flash. The volume rockers and the power button are seen on the right edge.

As seen in the leaked promotional images, the Galaxy S24 FE could feature a 6.7-inch display with up to 1,900 nits of peak brightness. It is likely to pack a 4,565mAh battery and the battery could provide up to 78 hours of music playback time and up to 29 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

The Galaxy S24 FE could run on the Exynos 2400e processor. It is tipped to ship with One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 with several Galaxy AI features like Portrait Studio, Circle to Search, Generative Edit, and Sketch to Image. The alleged marketing images suggest a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera, and an 8-megapixel 3x optical zoom. For selfies, there could be a 10-megapixel front camera.

The Galaxy S23 FE arrived with a starting price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 50,000). Based on this, the publication speculates that the Galaxy S24 FE will be priced at $649 (roughly Rs. 54,000) or $699 (roughly Rs. 59,000) in the US.