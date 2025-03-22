Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy Tab S10 FE Surface on Geekbench Ahead of Debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy Tab S10 FE are both expected to launch in global markets, including India, in the coming weeks.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 March 2025 12:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy Tab S10 FE Surface on Geekbench Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (pictured) will be the thinnest model in the Galaxy S25 series

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been spotted on Geekbench
  • It is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset
  • The Samsung Galaxy Tab S20 FE could be equipped with an Exynos 1580 chip
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been spotted on a popular performance benchmarking website, a few weeks before it is expected to launch in select markets. The smartphone is expected to join the three Galaxy S25 models that were launched by the company at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, and will feature a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip from Qualcomm. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE has also surfaced on Geekbench, equipped with the company's Exynos 1580 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy Tab S10 FE Benchmark Results

Like its previous benchmark scores on Geekbench, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge appears to offer similar performance to the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 model in the latest results that were spotted by Xpertpick. The model number SM-S937N indicates that the South Korean variant of the handset was the latest to be benchmarked.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge scored 2,969 points in the single core test, and 9,486 points in the multi core test. Its motherboard bears the codename "sun", which is the same as the Galaxy S25 series and confirms the presence of the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The benchmark results also suggest that it will be equipped with 12GB of RAM.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE was also spotted by the publication with the model number SM-X526B on Geekbench. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the presence of this listing on the benchmarking platform. While the latest Geekbench 6 tests were run on the Galaxy S25 Edge, the company's tablet appears to have been benchmarked using the previous Geekbench 5 version.

A screenshot of the purported benchmark shared by the publication indicates that the tablet scored 1,015 points and 3,540 points on the single core and multi core tests, respectively. While these scores might not seem very impressive, it's worth noting that this is a Geekbench 5 result.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE benchmark results show that its motherboard has the codename "s5e8855"which means it is likely to be powered by an Exynos 1580 chipset. Readers might recall that this is the same processor that powers the Samsung Galaxy A56 that was recently launched by the company.

We can expect more details of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series to be released in the coming weeks, as recent reports suggest these devices will soon be launched by the company. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly make its debut in select markets next month, including India.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Tencent T1 Reasoning Model Launched Amid Growing AI Competition in China

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy Tab S10 FE Surface on Geekbench Ahead of Debut
