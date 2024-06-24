Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra renders have been leaked online, suggesting a similar design to the current model, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The South Korean tech giant is expected to launch its next-generation tablets early next year but leaks have already started surfacing. According to a report, the design of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra may not change drastically, with the device still speculated to maintain its large but slim form factor and a notch for the dual front cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra design leaked

In a report, tipster @OnLeaks, collaborating with Android Headlines, shared several renders of the Galaxy S10 Ultra. The flagship tablet appears to still feature dual front cameras housed in a notch. It is also reported to get dual cameras at the back with an LED flash. In terms of design, the power and volume buttons may get the same placement, which is on the right side of the tablet.

Renders of Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Photo Credit: Android Headlines/@OnLeaks

Its dimensions are also tipped to remain identical to its predecessor – the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra – which is the company's top-of-the-line offering and also the largest tablet in the market. It measures 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.45mm. While this form factor makes the tablet very sleek, it isn't the slimmest one around, with the new iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) measuring just 5.1mm in width.

It is also said to feature a similar display to the 14.6-inch AMOLED screen in the current model. As per the report, it will still sport a quad-speaker setup with sound by AKG and the S-Pen will be magnetically attachable to the back of the tablet.

While renders have surfaced, there appears to be very little information about the tablet's specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ chipset details leaked

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ – the middle child in Samsung's upcoming tablet lineup – is reported to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and may come with model number SM-X828U. The listing suggests it may come with 12GB RAM and run on Android 14 out of the box. The US variant of the tablet was spotted on the Geekbench along with several benchmark scores.

As per the listing, the Galaxy Tab S10+ scored 2,141 and 6,952 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively.

