Technology News
English Edition

iPad 11 to Reportedly Be Launched Early Next Year, Could Arrive With iPadOS 18.3

Apple released the first iPadOS 18.3 beta to developers last week.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 December 2024 18:49 IST
iPad 11 to Reportedly Be Launched Early Next Year, Could Arrive With iPadOS 18.3

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple released the first iPadOS 18.3 beta to developers last week

Highlights
  • Earlier reports claimed Apple could launch iPad 11 in March 2025
  • Apple launched the iPad Mini (2024) in October
  • This year in May, Apple launched the iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024)
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the entry-level iPad 11 early next year. As per the report, the company could introduce the new iPad around the same time when it releases the iPadOS 18.3 update. The new report differs from previous reports claiming that the standard iPad model could arrive in March 2025. Notably, the Cupertino-based tech giant upgraded all the other models of its tablet, including the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro, in 2024.

Apple to Reportedly Launch iPad 11 Early 2025

According to a 9to5Mac report, the iPad 11, the entry-level model of the company's tablet, could launch early next year. Citing an unnamed tipster, the publication claimed that the launch could occur roughly around the same time when the iPadOS 18.3 update will be released to the public. Notably, the first iPadOS 18.3 beta for developers was released last week.

The report did not share much information on what people can expect from the new iPad. However, it mentioned that the iPad 11 could be equipped with Apple's in-house modem that can handle Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. However, some reports have claimed that it could also be equipped with the A17 Pro chipset.

However, this report differs from an earlier report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who claimed that the iPad 11 could be launched in March 2025. Instead, the new report pitches the launch date somewhere in late January 2025. The new tablet is also rumoured to offer the Apple Intelligence features, which the tech giant first rolled out in December.

Separately, the report claimed that Apple has been working on an iPad model with the A14 chipset, the same processor which powers the current iPad 10. However, it is now said that the iPad model was just a prototype to test the company's new modem, and it will not feature on the iPad 11.

Notably, the iPad Mini (2024) features an 8.3-inch (1,488x2,266 pixels) Liquid Retina display, the A17 Pro chipset, and comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. It also sports a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture, with autofocus and Smart HDR 4 support. It has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, while the cellular models also offer 5G, 4G LTE, and GPS support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPad 11, iPad, Apple, iPadOS
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 1.5K Display and 6,000mAh Battery Teased in Suede Grey Colour Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

iPad 11 to Reportedly Be Launched Early Next Year, Could Arrive With iPadOS 18.3
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Pad 7 Amazon Availability Confirmed; India Launch Date Set
  2. OnePlus 12 Price Drops in India Ahead of OnePlus 13 Launch
  3. You Can Get MacBook Air M3 Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Christmas Sale
  4. You Can Buy OnePlus Open Below Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon for a Limited Time
  5. Oppo Reno 13 5G Design Revealed in Official Teaser Video Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Teased Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Turbo 4 to Get MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC; Realme Neo 7 SE With Dimensity 8400 Teased
  2. Underwater Neutrino Telescopes Installed in Mediterranean to Study Cosmic Mysteries
  3. Airtel Wi-Fi Plans Starting From Rs. 699 Now Bundles Free Zee5 OTT Subscription
  4. iPad 11 to Reportedly Be Launched Early Next Year, Could Arrive With iPadOS 18.3
  5. South Korean Researchers Unveil Wearable ‘Iron Man’ Exoskeleton Robot to Help People with Paraplegia Walk
  6. Virginia Tech Mathematicians Use Algebraic Geometry to Reduce Data Centre Energy Use
  7. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 1.5K Display and 6,000mAh Battery Teased in Suede Grey Colour Ahead of India Launch
  8. New Study Reveals How Leaves' Resilience to Raindrops Might Help in Agriculture and Renewable Energy
  9. Instagram Reportedly Testing Feature to Allow Users to View Story Highlights From a Week Ago
  10. iPhone 16 Available With Decent Discounts and Bank Offers During Christmas Carnival Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »