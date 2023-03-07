Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra were launched in India in February last year. Now, a fresh report suggests that Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series later this year. The upcoming flagship tablet lineup could include three models — the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The report also mentions the model numbers of the purported devices. All three models could offer Wi-Fi only and 5G-enabled variants.

According to a report by GalaxyClub (in Dutch), Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series in the second half of 2023. The lineup is expected to comprise Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models, which will succeed the Galaxy Tab S8 series that made its debut last year.

The report points to SM-X710 (Wi-Fi), SM-X716B (5G Global), and SM-X718U (5G US) model numbers for the Galaxy Tab S9. The Galaxy Tab S9+ is expected to come with SM-X810 (Wi-Fi), SM-X816B (5G Global), and SM-X818U (5G US) model numbers. Meanwhile, the model numbers SM-X910 (Wi-Fi), SM-X916B (5G Global), and SM-X918U (5G US) could pertain to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Samsung is yet to share any details regarding the launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 series. However, previous reports have indicated that the new tablets will run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1. They could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Further, they are expected to come with an IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

As mentioned, the Galaxy Tab S8 series was unveiled in February last year. The pricing of Galaxy Tab S8 starts at Rs. 58,999, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices begin at Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 1,08,999, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The cameras are accompanied by an LED flash. The vanilla model is backed by an 8,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ packs a 10,090mAh battery. The top-end model in the series, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra carries an 11,200mAh battery.

