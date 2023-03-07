Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series With Three Models to Debut in Second Half of 2023: Report

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 will reportedly be available in Wi-Fi and cellular models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 March 2023 13:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series With Three Models to Debut in Second Half of 2023: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series has dual rear cameras

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series was unveiled in February 2022
  • The firm's upcoming models could run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra were launched in India in February last year. Now, a fresh report suggests that Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series later this year. The upcoming flagship tablet lineup could include three models — the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The report also mentions the model numbers of the purported devices. All three models could offer Wi-Fi only and 5G-enabled variants.

According to a report by GalaxyClub (in Dutch), Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series in the second half of 2023. The lineup is expected to comprise Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models, which will succeed the Galaxy Tab S8 series that made its debut last year.

The report points to SM-X710 (Wi-Fi), SM-X716B (5G Global), and SM-X718U (5G US) model numbers for the Galaxy Tab S9. The Galaxy Tab S9+ is expected to come with SM-X810 (Wi-Fi), SM-X816B (5G Global), and SM-X818U (5G US) model numbers. Meanwhile, the model numbers SM-X910 (Wi-Fi), SM-X916B (5G Global), and SM-X918U (5G US) could pertain to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Samsung is yet to share any details regarding the launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 series. However, previous reports have indicated that the new tablets will run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1. They could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Further, they are expected to come with an IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

As mentioned, the Galaxy Tab S8 series was unveiled in February last year. The pricing of Galaxy Tab S8 starts at Rs. 58,999, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices begin at Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 1,08,999, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The cameras are accompanied by an LED flash. The vanilla model is backed by an 8,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ packs a 10,090mAh battery. The top-end model in the series, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra carries an 11,200mAh battery.

Is the Redmi Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 14 New Colour Option Announcement From Apple ‘Imminent’: Mark Gurman
Featured video of the day
Mobile World Congress 2023 | The Gadgets 360 Show
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series With Three Models to Debut in Second Half of 2023: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Will Reportedly Launch the iPhone 14 in a New Colour Variant Soon
  2. Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India Will Be Announced on This Date
  3. Vivo V27 Pro Goes on Sale in India At This Price
  4. Nothing Ear 2 to Debut on This Date, Phone 2 Chipset Details Leaked
  5. Apple Watch Series 8 Can Be Purchased for Rs. 25,000 During This Sale
  6. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  7. iQoo Z7 Could Be Launched in India on This Date
  8. Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Here's How You Can Get a Refurbished iPhone 13 for as Low as Rs. 49,099
  10. Infinix Will Reportedly Announce 260W Thunder Charge System on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Yuga Labs’ TwelveFold NFTs Fetch Over $16 Million, Auction Process Garners Criticism from NFT Community
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series With Three Models to Debut in Second Half of 2023: Report
  3. iPhone 14 New Colour Option Announcement From Apple ‘Imminent’: Mark Gurman
  4. Citadel, Starring Priyanka Chopra, Releasing April 28 on Prime Video: Watch the Trailer Now
  5. Meta to Lay Off Thousands of Workers This Week in Fresh Round of Job Cuts to Meet Financial Targets: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Price Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE, Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Launch Later This Year at Second Galaxy Unpacked Event
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Record Marginal Profits as Stablecoins See Small Gains Amid Market Uncertainty
  9. The Last of Us Episode 8 Draws 8.1 Million Viewers, Scores a Series High for HBO
  10. Apple iPhone SE 4 Will Use OLED Screens From China's BOE Instead of LG, Samsung: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.