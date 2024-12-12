Technology News
Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo X200 has a 5,800mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2024 14:42 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Pro has a V3+ imaging chip

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 Pro houses a 6,000mAh battery
  • They run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15
  • Vivo X200 series was released in China in October this year
Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 were launched in India on Thursday. The new Vivo X series handsets run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and have IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. The Vivo X200 series boasts triple rear camera units co-engineered by Zeiss and the Pro model includes Vivo's in-house V3+ imaging chip. The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro house 5,800mAh and 6,000mAh batteries, respectively. The Vivo X200 series was unveiled in China in October.

Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Price in India

The Vivo X200 Pro is priced at Rs. 94,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version. It is available in Cosmos Black and Titanium Grey colour options.

The vanilla Vivo X200 on the other hand is priced at Rs. 65,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs. 71,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The handset is available in Cosmos Black and Natural Green shades.

Both models are currently up for pre-booking and they will go on sale starting December 19. Vivo is providing up to nine months of no-cost EMI options for the new phones. Further, there is up to Rs. 9,500 instant discount, one year extended warranty, and up to Rs. 9,500 exchange bonus. 

Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Specifications

The Dual SIM (nano) Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The Pro model has a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution (1,260x2,800) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 452ppi pixel density. The standard model boasts a slightly smaller 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution (1,260x2,800 pixel) AMOLED 8T LTPS display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 460ppi pixel density. The screens on both phones are touted to deliver 4,500 nits peak brightness and 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

vivo x200 pro colouroptions Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

The Vivo X200 series run MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. They have Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras. The Pro model boasts a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-818 sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with autofocus, and a 200-megapixel telephoto ISOCELL HP9 sensor with OIS support and 3.7x optical zoom. It has a V3+ imaging chip.

The standard Vivo X200's rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 1/1.56-inch sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel JN1 sensor, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera on both phones.

vivo x200 green Vivo X200

Vivo X200
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, A-GPS, NavIC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, flicker sensor, gyroscope, laser focus sensor, and infrared blaster. The handsets have an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. They have an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The flagship Vivo X200 Pro houses a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support and 30W wireless charging support. In terms of dimensions, it measures around 162x75.95x8.49mm and weighs 228 grams.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 has a 5,800mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It measures 162x74.81x7.99mm and weighs around 202 grams.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
