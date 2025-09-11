Xiaomi will soon start selling the Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 e-reader in China. The latest Android-based ebook reader features a 5.84-inch display, 6GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 is equipped with a Rockchip RK3566 processor and runs on Android 14. The device supports 256 greyscale levels, offering a light grey background with deep black text for improved readability during extended reading sessions. The Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 has arrives as a successor to last year's Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Plus model.

Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 17,400) for the 6GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. It is currently up for pre-orders in China via e-commerce website JD.com in a single Black colour option. The sale will begin later this month.

Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2

Photo Credit: JD.com

Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 Specifications

The Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 is listed with a compact 5.84-inch E-Ink display with a 276ppi pixel density. Running on Android 14, the e-reader features 256 greyscale levels, which allows for a subtle light grey background and black text to reduce eye strain during long use.

The front-lit display of the Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 supports adjustable colour temperature and offers up to 32 nits of brightness, according to the company.

The newly launched Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 has a Rockchip RK3566 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and a massive 512GB of internal storage, a significant upgrade over its predecessor. It has a slim 6.9mm profile and weighs just 140 grams.

The Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 boasts a 2,250mAh battery. Xiaomi says that it also supports voice input.

The Mini Plus 2 is a successor to the Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Plus, which was launched last year with 2GB RAM, 64GB storage and Android 11. It has the same screen size and battery capacity as the new model.