Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 E-Reader Launched With 5.84-Inch Display, 512GB Storage

Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 e-reader runs on a Rockchip RK3566 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2025 18:46 IST
Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 E-Reader Launched With 5.84-Inch Display, 512GB Storage

Photo Credit: Xiaomi via Aliexpress

Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 is a successor to the Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Plus (above)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi will soon start selling the Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 in China
  • Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 is powered by a Rockchip RK3566 chipset
  • It ships with Android 14 operating system
Advertisement

Xiaomi will soon start selling the Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 e-reader in China. The latest Android-based ebook reader features a 5.84-inch display, 6GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 is equipped with a Rockchip RK3566 processor and runs on Android 14. The device supports 256 greyscale levels, offering a light grey background with deep black text for improved readability during extended reading sessions. The Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 has arrives as a successor to last year's Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Plus model.

Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 17,400) for the 6GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. It is currently up for pre-orders in China via e-commerce website JD.com in a single Black colour option. The sale will begin later this month.

xiaomi moaan inkpalm mini plus 2 Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2

Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2
Photo Credit: JD.com

 

Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 Specifications

The Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 is listed with a compact 5.84-inch E-Ink display with a 276ppi pixel density. Running on Android 14, the e-reader features 256 greyscale levels, which allows for a subtle light grey background and black text to reduce eye strain during long use. 

The front-lit display of the Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 supports adjustable colour temperature and offers up to 32 nits of brightness, according to the company.

The newly launched Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 has a Rockchip RK3566 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and a massive 512GB of internal storage, a significant upgrade over its predecessor. It has a slim 6.9mm profile and weighs just 140 grams. 

The Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 boasts a 2,250mAh battery. Xiaomi says that it also supports voice input. 

The Mini Plus 2 is a successor to the Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Plus, which was launched last year with 2GB RAM, 64GB storage and Android 11. It has the same screen size and battery capacity as the new model.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2, Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 Price, Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 17 Series Still Behind Samsung Smartphones in Battery Longevity: Report
Vivo X300 Series Key Specifications, Performance Upgrades Revealed Ahead of Anticipated Launch
Xiaomi Moaan InkPalm Mini Plus 2 E-Reader Launched With 5.84-Inch Display, 512GB Storage
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Go On Sale At This Price in India
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Coolie, Saiyaara, a Tamannaah Bhatia Web Series
  3. Oppo F31 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. You Can Now Sign Up to Test Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update
  6. Amazon's 10-Minute Delivery Service is Now Available in This City
  7. Experts Warn Against Charlie Kirk Tokens Amidst Backlash, Volatility
  8. Arm's New C1 Processors Bring Big AI and Performance Gains
#Latest Stories
  1. Supermoon 2025: When Is the Next Full Moon Lighting Up the Sky
  2. iPhone 14 Under Rs. 40,000: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Deal Revealed
  3. New Black Hole Merger Gives Clearest Test of Einstein’s Relativity
  4. Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch
  5. Sony Launches PlayStation Family App on iOS, Android for Parental Controls on Gaming Activity
  6. Itel Super 26 Ultra Launched With 6.8-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  7. HMD Vibe 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India Alongside HMD 101 4G, HMD 102 4G: Price, Features
  8. Love Is Blind Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and What to Expect
  9. Beauty in Black Season 2 Is Now Streaming on Netflix: This Is What You Need to Know
  10. Experts Warn Against Crypto Tokens Linked to Charlie Kirk Amidst Backlash, Volatility
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »