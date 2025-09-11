Apple launched the iPhone 17 series earlier this week, with eSIM-only iPhone 17 Pro models featuring slightly larger batteries than their Nano SIM counterparts. The EU's energy labels, now mandatory across the bloc, provide clear data on battery lifespan, covering both single-charge performance and long-term durability. As per those labels, Apple rates all iPhone 17 models (including the iPhone Air) for 1,000 charge cycles before capacity drops below 80 percent. By comparison, Samsung leads with batteries built to last up to 2,000 charge cycles, giving it a clear edge in long-term battery endurance.

iPhone 17 Series Battery Life Falls Short Against Samsung Phones

According to an Android Authority report, the updated EU energy labels for the iPhone 17 lineup show no improvement, and Apple has maintained the same 1,000-cycle rating as last year's models. All four iPhone 17 models, including the slim iPhone Air, are claimed to offer high energy efficiency but make no gains in long-term battery durability.

In terms of battery longevity, Apple appears to trail considerably behind Samsung, which offers up to 2,000 charge cycles on devices such as the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, Galaxy S24, S24 FE, Galaxy A56, A36, and several rugged phones and tablets. Meanwhile, smartphones like the Galaxy A26 and A16 support up to 1,200 charge cycles.

The European iPhone 17 variants differ slightly from their US counterparts, mainly due to the inclusion of a physical SIM tray in some versions. These models have slightly smaller batteries, but the battery chemistry remains the same, so long-term performance and battery health ratings remain unaffected.

The iPhone 17 series is claimed to offer larger batteries, faster charging, and AI-driven battery optimisation through iOS 26. The iPhone 17 Pro Max tops the lineup, claimed to deliver up to 39 hours of video playback.

Apple also notes that Pro and Pro Max runtimes differ by SIM type, with eSIM-only models featuring slightly bigger batteries that provide up to two hours more usage than the Nano SIM versions. For instance, in the US, the iPhone 17 Pro is rated for up to 33 hours of video playback, while in India, it is listed at 31 hours.

The slimmer iPhone Air is said to last a full day, and Apple has introduced a new low-profile MagSafe Battery Pack exclusively for the iPhone Air. Due to its thinner design and altered camera layout, it is not compatible with other iPhone 17 models. With this accessory, the Air's video playback can reach approximately 40 hours.

All iPhone 17 models use stacked batteries for more power and longer life. The Pro and Pro Max handsets also have a vapour chamber in their aluminium frames to keep performance steady during heavy use.