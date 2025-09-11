Technology News
Xiaomi 16 Key Specifications Including 7,000mAh Battery, 120Hz LTPO OLED Display Leaked, Could Launch Soon

Xiaomi 16 is expected to launch by the end of September.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2025 11:19 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 16 is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 15 (pictured)

Xiaomi 16 leaks have been surfacing online over the past few months, and the upcoming flagship smartphone is expected to launch as the successor to last year's Xiaomi 15 model, which arrived in October 2024. Recently, the launch timeline of the purported Xiaomi 16 was leaked, and it was suggested that the phone might be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker by the end of September, which is only a couple of weeks away. A tipster has now leaked details of the display, chipset, and cameras, as well as other key specifications of the Xiaomi 16.

Xiaomi 16 Features, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) leaked the key specifications and features of the rumoured Xiaomi 16. Expected to succeed last year's Xiaomi 15, the Chinese smartphone maker's next flagship is said to sport a 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered either by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC (or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) SoC, which would make Xiaomi's next smartphone one of the first phones to feature the chipset.

This is in line with a recent leak, which also suggested that Xiaomi 16 could be powered by one of the two Snapdragon chipsets mentioned above.

For optics, the Xiaomi 16 is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel OmniVision shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 telephoto sensor. On the front, it might feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to run HyperOS 3 out of the box. For biometric authentication, it could feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, the leaker shared that the Xiaomi 16 could have an IP68 or IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It might be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

A recent report highlighted that the Xiaomi 16 could launch between September 24 and September 26, which is a few weeks away. If this is true, then the Xiaomi 16 series could see an earlier launch than its predecessor. For context, the Xiaomi 15 launched in October 2024.

The Xiaomi 16 series is widely expected to include the standard Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro. Apart from these two phones, the Chinese tech giant might unveil a new compact variant as part of the series as well, dubbed Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini.

Dhruv Raghav
