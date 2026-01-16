Technology News
Realme 16 5G Specifications Leak via Retailer Listing; to Feature Dimensity 6400 Chipset

The Realme 16 5G is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Realme 15 5G, which was introduced in July 2025. While the company has yet to confirm its existence, the purported smartphone has surfaced via a retailer listing, revealing its key specifications and hinting towards its imminent debut in select markets. As per the listing, the Realme 16 5G has a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen and runs Android 16-based firmware.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 January 2026 08:50 IST
Realme 16 5G Specifications Leak via Retailer Listing; to Feature Dimensity 6400 Chipset

Realme 16 5G could join the recently launched Realme 16 Pro + (pictured) models in India

Highlights
  • Realme 16 5G is listed with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor
  • The handset may feature a 6.57-inch 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Realme 16 5G may pack a 7,000mAh battery with 60W charging
Realme 16 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

According to a Vietnamese retailer listing (via Gizmochina), the Realme 16 5G sports a 6.57-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. The display has AGC DT-Star D+ shield glass for scratch and drop protection. The smartphone itself carries IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K dust and water resistance ratings.

The purported Realme handset is listed with a dual rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. It sports a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone may support video recording at 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second.

The retailer listing indicates that the Realme 16 5G may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also said to support storage expansion via a microSD card. The handset runs on an Android 16-based firmware.

Connectivity options may include dual SIM, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, NFC, OTG, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C. As per the listing, the Realme 16 5G is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging. The handset has been listed in two colourways — black and white. It may measure 158.3 x 75.13 x 8.1mm in terms of dimensions and tip the scales at 183g.

Realme has yet to confirm the Realme 16 5G. Its predecessor, the Realme 15 5G, was launched in select global markets in July 2025, while the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+ models were introduced in India in late 2025. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Realme 16 5G.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Realme 16 5G, Realme 16 5G Specifications, Realme 16 5G Features, Realme 16 5G Launch, Realme
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Civilization VII Coming to iPhone, iPad as Part of Apple Arcade in February

