The smartphone market has become a little strange lately. Phones that once felt like obvious value-for-money picks are getting more expensive. This is primarily due to the rising cost of memory and storage components, which, in turn, is pushing manufacturers to either hike prices or compromise on hardware. The sub-Rs. 40,000 price bracket has taken one of the biggest hits. Historically known for having bang-for-your-buck devices, the segment is becoming harder to navigate than it used to be. But there are still a few phones that offer considerably more performance than their price tags suggest.

From Poco F7 and Redmi Turbo 5 to the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro and OnePlus Nord 6, here are some of the phones to consider if performance is your priority.

Poco F7

The Poco F7 remains one of the easiest recommendations in this segment if raw performance is what you are after. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The handset also has a 6,000 sq mm vapour chamber as part of its 3D IceLoop cooling system. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

You get a large 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide, while a 20-megapixel sensor handles selfies. Backing the phone is a 7,550mAh battery with 90W charging.

Poco F7 Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB/512GB UFS 4.1 storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary + 8-megapixel ultrawide; 20-megapixel front

Battery: 7,550mAh

Charging: 90W wired fast charging

Poco F7 Price in India

The Poco F7 is currently priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 37,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. It is offered in Cyber Silver Edition, Frost White, and Phantom Black colourways.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro takes the idea of a performance-focussed smartphone a little too literally, with its biggest party trick being an actual built-in cooling fan. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The active cooling system also includes a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber. The phone runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

The K13 Turbo Pro has a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera setup on the back and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The 7,000mAh battery supports 80W charging.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 2-megapixel secondary; 16-megapixel front

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 80W wired fast charging

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Price in India

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro currently starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs. 36,999. The phone is sold in Midnight Maverick, Purple Phantom, and Silver Knight colour options.

Redmi Turbo 5

The Redmi Turbo 5 is another phone that makes the Rs. 40,000 price bracket that is appealing for those who want flagship-grade performance. At its heart is the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, while Xiaomi uses its 3D Ice-Loop cooling system with a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area to keep temperatures under control. The phone runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

The Redmi Turbo 5 packs a 7,540mAh cell and supports 100W wired charging. Its 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while photography is handled by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Redmi Turbo 5 Key Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra

RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary + 8-megapixel ultrawide; 20-megapixel front

Battery: 7,540mAh

Charging: 100W wired fast charging

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India

The Redmi Turbo 5 starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 40,999, putting only the base model comfortably under the Rs. 40,000 mark. The phone is available via Amazon in India. ([Gadgets 360][8])

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is one of the more interesting options in this price range since it caters to people for whom performance and a premium design are both priorities. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chip, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. Motorola has also equipped it with a vapour-chamber cooling system. The phone runs Android 16-based Hello UI.

The phone features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. For photography, there is a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary camera, alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The front camera is also a 50-megapixel unit. Powering the phone is a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED, 1,272x2,772 pixels, up to 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage

Cameras: 50MP Sony LYT-710 main + 50MP ultrawide rear; 50MP front

Battery and charging: 6,500mAh battery, 90W wired charging

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro currently starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB model is listed at around Rs. 42,999, so only the base variant fits within the Rs. 40,000 price bracket. It is offered in Pantone Lilly White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan colourways.

Poco X8 Pro

The Poco X8 Pro is another interesting phone in this list because it shares a lot of its hardware philosophy with the Redmi Turbo 5. It is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset and is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Poco has fitted a 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber and an 11,000 sq mm graphite layer to handle heat during gaming and other demanding workloads. The phone runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

The X8 Pro gets a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and a 20-megapixel front camera. The 6,500mAh battery supports 100W wired charging and 27W wired reverse charging.

Poco X8 Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra

RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultrawide; 20-megapixel front

Battery: 6,500mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 27W wireless charging

Poco X8 Pro Price in India

The Poco X8 Pro currently starts at around Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB variant crosses the Rs. 40,000 mark and retails for Rs. 42,999. It is sold in Black, Green, and White colourways.