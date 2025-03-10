Technology News
Reliance Jio's New Rs. 100 Prepaid Plan Bundles Complimentary JioHotstar Subscription

The plan comes with a validity of 90 days but offers only data benefits, as per the telecom provider.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2025 10:22 IST
Select Reliance Jio plans offer a complimentary ad-supported subscription to JioHotstar

Highlights
  • The Rs. 100 recharge plan offers 5GB of high-speed internet
  • It brings complimentary JioHotstar subscription for a 90-day period
  • JioHotstar’s ad-supported plan normally costs Rs. 149 per month
Reliance Jio has introduced a new recharge plan for prepaid users in India which offers the most affordable way to stream content from its new OTT platform, JioHotstar. It bundles a complimentary JioHotstar subscription in addition to the plan's benefits. The streaming service was recently launched in India following the amalgamation of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. By availing of this plan, Reliance Jio users can watch ad-supported content for free without having to subscribe to the streaming service's monthly or yearly plan.

Reliance Jio's Rs. 100 Prepaid Recharge Plan: Benefits

Reliance Jio subscribers can now gain complimentary access to JioHotstar by opting for a specific prepaid recharge plan. The Rs. 100 prepaid recharge plan for mobile users offers a complimentary ad-supported subscription to JioHotstar for a period of 90 days.

The plan itself also has a validity of 90 days but offers only data benefits. Customers get a total 5GB of high-speed internet. After exhausting the plan's data allowance, the download speed will be lowered to 64kbps, as per the telecommunications operator. However, the complimentary JioHotstar subscription will work both on mobile or TV.

Notably, JioHotstar's ad-supported plan starts at Rs. 149 per month. It offers content streaming on one mobile device in 720p resolution. The top-end JioHotstar Premium plan is priced at Rs. 299 per month and Rs. 1,499 per year. The telecom provider claims it features roughly 300,000 hours worth of movies, shows, anime, and documentaries, along with live sports coverage.

Those who wish to opt for higher-priced plans with more data can recharge with the Rs. 195 prepaid plan. Introduced as the Cricket Data Pack, it includes 15GB of high-speed internet, while other benefits remain the same. And if voice calling and SMS are your requirements too, then there's the Rs. 949 prepaid recharge plan. It brings unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day, for a total period of 90 days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
