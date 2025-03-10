Bharti Airtel has introduced a new recharge plan for its prepaid mobile users with data rollover benefits, according to a report. Dubbed as the Weekend Rollover Data Pack, it is said to carry over the unused mobile data saved from the weekdays and add it to the existing allowance for the weekend. It is currently reported to be available to Airtel users located in the telecom provider's Haryana and the North-East circles.

Airtel's Rs. 59 Weekend Data Rollover Pack: Benefits

As per a TelecomTalk report, the new Weekend Rollover Pack costs Rs. 59 and comes with a validity of 28 days. By availing of this plan, the unused mobile data from Monday to Friday will be saved and added to the Saturday and Sunday allowance. It is offered as an add-on plan and for it to work, Airtel prepaid customers must have a base pack active with unlimited voice and daily data benefits.

For example, customers who have a 2GB per day data allowance but only use 1GB of data on a certain day will have the remaining carried over and added to the weekend's data balance. Airtel says the added data can be used to conduct video calls or stream content across OTT platforms. Post exhaustion of the data limit, speeds will be reduced to 64Kbps, as per the telecom provider.

With its introduction, Airtel becomes the latest telecom provider in India to offer weekend rollover benefits. Notably, similar services are already offered by Vodafone Idea (Vi). Meanwhile, Airtel also offers monthly data rollover benefits with its postpaid mobile plans.

Apple Subscription With Airtel Plans

Airtel also recently announced a strategic partnership with Apple to offer Apple TV+ access to its home Wi-Fi and postpaid users. Airtel Xstream Fiber users and postpaid mobile users can access the content library of the streaming service by opting for plans starting at Rs. 999.

Further, Airtel's postpaid mobile users also get six months of free access to Apple Music alongside the Apple TV+ subscription.