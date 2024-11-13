Technology News
BSNL Launches Fibre-Based Intranet TV Service With Over 500 Live Channels in India

BSNL's IFTV service is currently available in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 November 2024 10:09 IST
BSNL Launches Fibre-Based Intranet TV Service With Over 500 Live Channels in India

Photo Credit: BSNL

Customers with Android 10 or later TVs can download the BSNL Live TV app from Play Store

  • BSNL offers live streaming of over 500 channels with IFTV service
  • It is claimed to operate independently of user's FTTH pack
  • OTT platfoms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are also supported
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of the first fibre-based intranet TV service in select regions in India. This service, dubbed IFTV, was first introduced last month alongside the unveiling of the state-owned telecommunications provider's new logo and six other new facilities. It utilises BSNL's fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network to provide users with live TV services with clear visuals and a Pay TV facility.

Notably, this development comes after the operator also launched the national Wi-Fi roaming service which allows its customers to access high-speed internet at BSNL hotspots across the country, minimising their data cost.

BSNL IFTV Service

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), BSNL highlighted that its new IFTV service will enable customers in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to enjoy over 500 live TV channels in high streaming quality. Furthermore, it will also offer Pay TV content, unlike other live TV services offered by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel where the data consumed by streaming is deducted from the monthly quota, this will not be the case with BSNL IFTV.

The operator says data used for TV streaming is independent of their data packs and will not be deducted from the FTTH pack. Instead, it will offer unlimited data for streaming. The live TV service is said to be exclusively available to BSNL FTTH customers at no extra cost.

BNSL confirms it will also bring support for popular OTT platforms and streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, and ZEE5. additionally, it will offer games too. However, the operator says that its IFTV service is currently only compatible with Android TVs. Customers with TVs running Android 10 or later can download the BSNL Live TV app from the Google Play Store.

To subscribe to BSNL's IFTV service, customers can download the BSNL Selfcare app from the Play Store and register for it.

This move builds upon the company's introduction of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service earlier this year and is in line with its three key goals: to provide services securely, affordably, and reliably.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Live TV, BSNL Live TV channel, BSNL FTTH
BSNL Launches Fibre-Based Intranet TV Service With Over 500 Live Channels in India
Comment
