BSNL Launches IPL 251 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 251GB Data, 60-Day Validity

The Rs. 251 STV does not come with its own service validity and requires an active base pack to work.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2025 16:49 IST
Photo Credit: BSNL

The new BSNL plan arrives amidst the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season

Highlights
  • BSNL launched a Rs. 251 prepaid recharge voucher for IPL streaming
  • The plan offers 251GB of data for a period of 60 days
  • It is a Special Tariff Voucher (STV) without service validity
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new recharge plan for its prepaid mobile users in India. Priced at Rs. 251, it is introduced as a Special Tariff Voucher (STVs) which means it does not come with an active service validity. As per the state-run telecommunications operator, the new prepaid recharge voucher targets viewers of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in the country and offers data benefits.

BSNL's Rs. 251 Prepaid Recharge Voucher: Benefits

BSNL's new STV, dubbed IPL 251, is priced at Rs. 251 in India and offers up to 251GB of data for a period of 60 days. Under the fair usage policy (FUP), consumers can enjoy unlimited internet till the limit is exhausted, post which the speeds are reduced to 40 Kbps.

It is to be noted that the Rs. 251 STV does not come with its own service validity. Thus, it requires an active base plan to work.

However, BSNL is not the only telecom operator introducing IPL-focussed prepaid recharge plans. Its competitors such as Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have also introduced packs with data benefits. Jio's Rs. 100 offersa complimentary ad-supported subscription to JioHotstar for a period of 90 days.

Meanwhile, Airtel has also rolled out two new cricket packs with a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar. The Rs. 100 prepaid recharge pack offers 5GB of data with a 30-day validity, along with a 30-day access to JioHotstar. The Rs. 195 plan offers 15GB of data along with a 90-day subscription to the OTT streaming service.

This development comes amidst reports that BSNL has begun testing its 5G infrastructure across Indian cities such as Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Patna. The telecom operator plans to introduce its 5G services in the next three months, beginning with Delhi by offering a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) model.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL prepaid recharge plans, BSNL prepaid plans
