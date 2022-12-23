Reliance Jio has introduced a New Year Launch offer prepaid plan for its customers, offering voice, data, and a bunch of Jio services. The newly-launched plan provides 2.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and is valid for 252 days. This New Year Launch offer plan costs Rs. 2,023. The plan also includes subscriptions to services like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The plan was launched alongside another Jio New Year offer that provides 2.5GB daily data for 365 days.

In addition to the Rs. 2023 New Year Launch offer plan that provides a total of 640GB data over 252 days, the Jio Happy New Year plan offers 2.5GB data per day for 365 days, bringing up the total data offered to 912.5GB. Just like the New Year Launch offer plan, it also provides unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and subscription to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio is also offering additional benefits for no extra cost with the plan, providing 23 days extra validity and 75GB data on top of what's already included in the plan. Both New Year plans will bring unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

Both these plans are available for a limited time only and Jio might stop offering them after New Year. The plans can be found on the Jio website, MyJio app, and third-party recharge applications like PhonePe and Google Pay.

In other news, Jio customers could soon have to pay more for their mobile recharge plans. The telecom firm is reportedly set to hike tariffs by up to 10 percent by March next year. Both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are expected to hike their tariffs in the last quarter of FY 2023, 2024, and 2025. The planned hikes are believed to be a result of increasing pressure on the revenue and margins of the companies.

Meanwhile, Jio is rolling out its 5G services in different parts of the country. Most recently, 5G network was rolled out in Kerala, specifically in parts of Kochi, with Trivandrum to follow by the end of December. Reliance Jio is also planning to launch its JioPhone 5G in the country. The company has not yet revealed an official launch date, but the handset was recently spotted on Geekbench, with Snapdragon 480+ SoC onboard.

