Technology News

Jio 5G Network Services Will Be Available Across India by End of 2023, Says Reliance

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm said it will be the world's fastest 5G rollout.

By ANI | Updated: 28 February 2023 18:13 IST
Jio 5G Network Services Will Be Available Across India by End of 2023, Says Reliance

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Reliance Jio

5G services were formally inaugurated in India on 1 October, 2022

Highlights
  • Jio has so far launched its 5G service in 277 cities
  • Pan-India 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development
  • Jio claims to be the world's largest 5G standalone network architecture

Reliance Jio Infocomm on Tuesday reiterated that it will cover high-speed 5G telecom services across India by the end of 2023.

"We are on the path to achieving the declared goal to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month to other cities, towns, and talukas of various States and UTs, and are aiming to cover every town, every taluka, and every tehsil across the nation by December 2023," Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio said today.

This, he said, will be the world's fastest 5G rollout.

He made the remarks at a post-Budget webinar coordinated by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) today.

On October 1, 2022, 5G services were formally inaugurated in India at the Indian Mobile Congress Event, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In less than half a year, the industry has retooled itself and is rapidly bringing the 5G revolution to every nook and corner of the country. Jio is leading 5G network rollouts in the country with the world's largest Stand Alone Network Architecture that is uniquely suited to cater to the requirements of True 5G technology," Akash Ambani said.

Jio has so far launched its 5G service in 277 cities.

The government issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers in August 2022, asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services in the country.

Department of Telecom had received total bids worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the 5G spectrum auction.

What is 5G, and how is it different from the current 3G and 4G services?

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large data set at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The pan-India 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in range of sectors, including mining, warehousing, telemedicine, education, manufacturing, agriculture, among others.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Jio, Reliance, 5G
Apple Supplier Foxlink Unlikely to Resume India Operations for 2 Months After Fire Incident
Featured video of the day
Torture Testing Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Related Stories

Jio 5G Network Services Will Be Available Across India by End of 2023, Says Reliance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Hint at a Buttonless Design
  2. MIUI 14 Launched in India for These Xiaomi, Redmi Devices
  3. NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India at This Price
  4. Xiaomi 13 Pro to Go on Sale in India At This Price: Details
  5. iPhone SE 4 to Get In-House 4nm 5G Chip, Bigger OLED Display: Report
  6. Motorola Rizr Concept With Rollable Display Spotted at MWC 2023: Report
  7. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Smartwatch Launched at MWC 2023
  8. UIDAI Introduces AI-Based Fingerprint Authentication Feature for Aadhaar
  9. Honor's New Silicon-Carbon Phone Battery Showcased at MWC 2023: Details
  10. Vivo V27 Pro Is Expected to Debut in India at This Price: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Elden Ring’s First Major Expansion ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ Announced: All Details
  2. New Windows 11 Update With AI-Powered Bing for Taskbar, Phone Link for iPhones, More Launched
  3. WhatsApp’s Call Link Feature Rolling Out for Beta Testers on Windows: Report
  4. OnePlus Confirmed to Launch Its First Foldable Smartphone Later This Year: All Details
  5. India's Mobile Exports to Exceed $10 Billion in FY 2022-23, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  6. Jio 5G Network Services Will Be Available Across India by End of 2023, Says Reliance
  7. Apple Supplier Foxlink Unlikely to Resume India Operations for 2 Months After Fire Incident
  8. iPhone SE 4 With In-House 4nm 5G Chip, Bigger OLED Display Back in Development: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. 20 Percent Americans Own Crypto Owing to ‘Frustrating’ Financial Inequality: Study
  10. OnePlus Ace 2V Confirmed to Launch on March 7; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.