Vi (Vodafone Idea) has rolled out a new entry-level, affordable prepaid recharge plan for users in India. The telecoms firm has introduced a Rs. 99 plan that offers 200MB of data and talktime worth Rs. 99. The pack will be valid for 28 days, according to Vi. The new recharge plan, which has effectively become Vi's cheapest monthly recharge plan, does not offer unlimited calling and subscribers won't have access to free SMS. Subscribers will also not be able to avail of Vi's "Binge All Night" benefit that offers unlimited data between 12am to 6am at no extra cost.

Vi Rs. 99 prepaid recharge plan benefits

According to the telecom operator's website, the Vi Rs. 99 prepaid plan comes with 200MB of data and talktime worth Rs. 99 for 28 days. The plan offers local and national calls at 2.5p/sec. There are no free SMS benefits and standard charges will be applicable.

Similarly priced Vi prepaid recharge plans

Vi's similarly priced Rs. 98 prepaid plan comes with 200MB of data and unlimited voice calling. This pack is only valid for 14 days, unlike the Rs. 99 recharge. There are no free SMS benefits, and once the data quota has been exhausted, users will be charged at 50p/MB. Like the Rs. 99 plan, Vi doesn't offer unlimited night data access as part of the Binge All Night benefit from 12 am to 6 am.

Meanwhile, the Vi Rs. 129 recharge plan offers the same benefits as Rs. 98 prepaid tariffs but comes with 18 days of validity. Users who want more data quota can go for prepaid plans priced at Rs. 149, Rs. 155, and Rs. 209. While the Rs. 149 and Rs. 155 plans offer 1GB of data for 21 days and 24 days respectively, the Rs. 209 plan offers 4GB of data with 28 days of validity.

These plans also offer unlimited calling and SMS benefits. Users can also get an additional 2GB of data with the Rs. 209 prepaid plan, if they recharge via the Vi app. The telecom operator has also announced benefits like binge all night, weekend data rollover, and Data Delight with Hero unlimited daily data recharge plans worth Rs. 299 and above.

