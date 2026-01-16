Technology News
Top Deals on Echo and Fire TV Devices During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

During the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, the Echo Show 5 can be purchased for Rs. 8,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 January 2026 13:04 IST
Top Deals on Echo and Fire TV Devices During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day sale also offers a one-time bonus discount on using SBI credit card

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Republic Day sale started on January 16
  • Non-prime members will get an SBI bank discount of 10 percent
  • Prime members will get up to 12.5 percent of bank discount
Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026 has arrived as the first major sale event of the e-commerce platform this year. Ahead of India's Republic Day celebrations, the Seattle-based tech giant is offering big discounts and deals on a wide range of products across smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones, speakers, smart TVs, and more. The company is also offering its Fire TV and Echo-branded products with lucrative offers. So, if you are looking for an Alexa-powered smart speaker or Fire TV Stick, this is a good time to make your purchase while saving some money.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals and Offers Explained

While all shoppers will get the platform-based price cuts on a wide selection of products, the bank offers are different for those on the free tier and the Prime subscribers. When using an SBI credit card to make a transaction, non-Prime members will be able to get up to a 10 percent instant discount, whereas paying subscribers can save up to 12.5 percent on their total cart value. This can be availed a total of eight times during the offer period.

On top of that, shoppers will also get a one-time bonus bank discount based on the amount they're spending. This discount ranges from Rs. 500 off for spending more than Rs. 24,990 to a discount of Rs. 1,000 on a single order of Rs. 99,990 or more. Apart from this, individuals can also opt for no-cost EMI on eligible products, in case they want to spread out the expenses over a few months.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Echo and Fire TV Devices

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Echo Show 5 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Here
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Here
Fire TV Stick 4K Select Rs. 5,499 Rs. 3,999 Buy Here
Echo Spot Rs. 8,999 Rs. 7,499 Buy Here
Fire TV Cube Rs. 13,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy Here
Fire TV Stick 4K Plus Rs. 6,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Here
Amazon Echo Spot 2024

Amazon Echo Spot 2024

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Excellent bedside clock
  • Plenty of customisation options
  • Compact form factor
  • Alexa integration
  • Decent display
  • Bad
  • Screen is not bright enough
  • Underwhelming audio performance
Read detailed Amazon Echo Spot 2024 review
Model Echo Spot 2024
Color Black, Blue
Power Requirement 16.5V
Touchpad No
Network connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good looks, useful screen
  • Decent visual content available
  • Alexa is constantly improving
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Screen is too small for a smart display
  • Average sound quality
Read detailed Amazon Echo Show 5 review
Model Echo Show 5
Touchpad Yes
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo (4th Gen)
Color Black, Blue, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon sale, Echo Show 5, Fire TV, Echo, Echo Pop, Echo Spot, Amazon
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
MediaTek Announces Dimensity 9500s Flagship Chipset, Rival to Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and Dimensity 8500 Midrange Chipset
Kalamkaval Now Streaming on Sony LIV: What You Need to Know About Mammootty’s Malayalam Political Thriller

