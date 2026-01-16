Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026 has arrived as the first major sale event of the e-commerce platform this year. Ahead of India's Republic Day celebrations, the Seattle-based tech giant is offering big discounts and deals on a wide range of products across smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones, speakers, smart TVs, and more. The company is also offering its Fire TV and Echo-branded products with lucrative offers. So, if you are looking for an Alexa-powered smart speaker or Fire TV Stick, this is a good time to make your purchase while saving some money.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals and Offers Explained

While all shoppers will get the platform-based price cuts on a wide selection of products, the bank offers are different for those on the free tier and the Prime subscribers. When using an SBI credit card to make a transaction, non-Prime members will be able to get up to a 10 percent instant discount, whereas paying subscribers can save up to 12.5 percent on their total cart value. This can be availed a total of eight times during the offer period.

On top of that, shoppers will also get a one-time bonus bank discount based on the amount they're spending. This discount ranges from Rs. 500 off for spending more than Rs. 24,990 to a discount of Rs. 1,000 on a single order of Rs. 99,990 or more. Apart from this, individuals can also opt for no-cost EMI on eligible products, in case they want to spread out the expenses over a few months.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Echo and Fire TV Devices

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.