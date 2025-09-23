After integrating it with smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and Workspace apps, Google is now bringing the Gemini assistant to Google TV. On Monday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that Gemini is finally coming to the smart TV operating system, and it is laden with artificial intelligence (AI) features to help users discover new content and search for it more easily. The AI chatbot replaces Google Assistant in the OS, and while users will be able to perform all the existing functions, several new features have also been added.

Google TV Gets an AI Upgrade

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the integration of Gemini in Google TV. Currently, the AI assistant is only available on the recently launched TCL QM9K series. By the end of the year, the company plans to bring Gemini to the Google TV Streamer, Walmart onn. 4K Pro, 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and UX models, as well as the 2025 edition of TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K models. It might take longer for the chatbot to arrive on older models.

Coming to the new features, Google says Gemini can recommend movies, shows, and web series based on the user's mood and preferred genre. It can also mix genres based on the preference of a group. For instance, if one person in the group wants to watch a drama and another prefers comedy, Gemini will look for movies that contain both genres.

Search experience is also being improved with the AI assistant. It can now understand natural language and vague descriptions of shows and movies to surface relevant results. Retaining its chatbot capabilities, Google TV users can also ask Gemini to provide a quick summary of what happened in the last season of a show, before beginning the new season.

Google highlights that users can also ask follow-up questions to get more information before committing to a movie or show. For instance, users can ask about its reviews, cast, and more.

Finally, Gemini will also let users learn new skills while watching TV. When a user asks the chatbot queries about a new recipe, a skill, or a do-it-yourself (DIY) project, it will find relevant YouTube videos to help them learn the skill without having to manually look for the videos.