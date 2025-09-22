Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will be available to all customers on Tuesday, but shoppers with an Amazon Prime membership can already access several deals and discounts on the e-commerce platform. The US-based firm is offering buyers discounts on debit and credit cards from select banks, cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and interest-free EMI options, on top of direct price cuts. The list of electronics that will be available at a discounted price includes smart TVs, phones, smartwatches, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, laptops, and more.

If you are looking to buy a new smart TV or planning to upgrade your current TV, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will offer direct price cuts worth up to Rs. 13,000, excluding the bank discounts. On top of this, Prime members can avail themselves of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions. On EMI transactions, they can save up to Rs. 1,750 with an SBI credit card.

Here's a list of the best deals on smart TVs that interested customers can grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. These offers are presently available to people with a Prime subscription and will be provided to people who don't have the membership, either, starting September 23. It is important to note that these prices do not include the additional discounts that you can avail with credit and debit cards of select banks.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link TCL V5C Series QLED Smart TV (32-inch) Rs. 22,990 Rs. 12,490 Buy Now Xiaomi A Pro QLED Series Smart TV (32-inch) Rs. 26,999 Rs. 13,499 Buy Now LG LR600 Series IPS LED Smart TV (32-inch) Rs. 20,990 Rs. 13,490 Buy Now Samsung LED Smart TV (32-inch) Rs. 17,900 Rs. 10,990 Buy Now VW OptimaX Series QLED Smart TV (43-inch) Rs. 24,999 Rs. 12,499 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.