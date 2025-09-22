Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000 From Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, TCL and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 began on Monday for Prime subscribers.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 September 2025 16:54 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000 From Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, TCL and More

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will offer top deals on Samsung and LG smart TVs

Highlights
  • Amazon Sale 2025 provides additional cashback offers
  • Amazon Sale 2025 began on Monday for Prime members
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 13,000 during the sale event
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will be available to all customers on Tuesday, but shoppers with an Amazon Prime membership can already access several deals and discounts on the e-commerce platform. The US-based firm is offering buyers discounts on debit and credit cards from select banks, cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and interest-free EMI options, on top of direct price cuts. The list of electronics that will be available at a discounted price includes smart TVs, phones, smartwatches, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, laptops, and more.

If you are looking to buy a new smart TV or planning to upgrade your current TV, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will offer direct price cuts worth up to Rs. 13,000, excluding the bank discounts. On top of this, Prime members can avail themselves of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions. On EMI transactions, they can save up to Rs. 1,750 with an SBI credit card.

Here's a list of the best deals on smart TVs that interested customers can grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. These offers are presently available to people with a Prime subscription and will be provided to people who don't have the membership, either, starting September 23. It is important to note that these prices do not include the additional discounts that you can avail with credit and debit cards of select banks.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 15,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
TCL V5C Series QLED Smart TV (32-inch) Rs. 22,990 Rs. 12,490 Buy Now
Xiaomi A Pro QLED Series Smart TV (32-inch) Rs. 26,999 Rs. 13,499 Buy Now
LG LR600 Series IPS LED Smart TV (32-inch) Rs. 20,990 Rs. 13,490 Buy Now
Samsung LED Smart TV (32-inch) Rs. 17,900 Rs. 10,990 Buy Now
VW OptimaX Series QLED Smart TV (43-inch) Rs. 24,999 Rs. 12,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 32 Inch LED HD Ready Smart Fire TV (F Series L32MA-FVIN)

Xiaomi 32 Inch LED HD Ready Smart Fire TV (F Series L32MA-FVIN)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 8 cm x 71.6 cm x 42.27 cm
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
Samsung 40 Inch LED HD Ready TV (40M5000)

Samsung 40 Inch LED HD Ready TV (40M5000)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 40.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 922.7 mm x 531 mm x 72.6 mm
Smart TV No
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
Samsung 32 Inch LED HD Ready TV (32M4300)

Samsung 32 Inch LED HD Ready TV (32M4300)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 745.5 mm x 442.2 mm x 69 mm
OS Tizen
Smart TV Yes
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Smart TVs, Home Entertainment, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 Start Receiving One UI 8 Update in South Korea

